Lady GaGa Couldn’t Be Happier With BF Michael Polansky -- She 'Feels Grateful' For His Constant 'Support'!

Quarantine’s got nothing against this power couple!

Lady Gaga and her tech investor boyfriend Michael Polansky are going as strong as ever despite a continued lockdown that’s torn dozens of once in love duos apart.

After staying fairly tight-lipped during their now one year romance, Gaga and Michael were recently seen at President Joe Biden’s inauguration. There to sing The Star-Spangled Banner prior to watching Biden and VP Kamala Harris get sworn into office, the 34-year-old and her man were spotted looking as happy as ever during the festivities.

They even shared a precious kiss with their masks on! See it HERE!

Related: Lady GaGa’s Father Supports Trump AFTER The President Viciously Attacked His Daughter!

On Wednesday, a source revealed to People:

“Gaga had a blast at the Inauguration and was in the best spirits. She’s very happy with Michael and feels grateful for his support.”

Michael certainly didn’t mind letting his girl be center of attention, either. The insider added:

“He was content to hang in the background and blended in. To the few people Gaga encountered backstage inside the Capitol, she’d say, ‘This is my boyfriend.’”

How sweet!

This public outing was one of the rare instances the singer has made her love life know in recent months, following her public announcement of her new beau on Instagram last February. Dating rumors sparked as early as New Year’s 2020 when the two were spotted kissing.

Even though the fashionista and Harvard grad both lead incredibly different lives — Gaga is an Academy Award winner and Michael spends his time as the Executive Director of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy — their passion for bettering the world allows them to connect with one another. The source explained further:

“On the outside, Gaga and Michael seem very different. When they step out together, he always looks casual in jeans and a cap, while Gaga is usually more noticeable.”

No kidding! They continued:

“They are both hard working and love working together on charity projects. They have not been sitting around during the lockdown and instead focused on where they can do good. They want to help out where they can.”

Related: Lady GaGa Reflects On Broken Engagement With Ex-Fiancé Taylor Kinney In Front Of Her Current BF!

Very inspirational, if you ask us! It’s important to note that while things are going well in quarantine, the secret may be that they don’t do everything together. The confidant elaborated:

“Michael has his own life and work, but they also have shared passions, so it’s a nice balance. Things are going really well.”

We’re so glad to hear, especially considering the Born This Way songstress had previously been struggling with PTSD and fibromyalgia, a painful disorder that also affects sleep, memory, and mood. So, if anyone deserves to be feeling good this year, it’s her!

Wishing these two lovebirds all the continued happiness in 2021!

[Image via Lady Gaga/Instagram]