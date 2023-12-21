Lynne Spears Is Still Hopeful For A Christmas Miracle With Britney Returning Home To Louisiana...

Could Britney Spears reunite with her momma for Christmas this year and tie a bow on what has been a very difficult period in both of their lives?

That’s the wish Lynne Spears has right now, at least. The Louisiana-based mother of the superstar pop singer is holding out the faintest glimmer of hope that Britney will fly home for Christmas and reunite with the fam for the holiday.

According to TMZ, even though Britney has not yet booked a flight to go home for Christmas, there are still talks happening about the possibility. Insiders told that outlet on Thursday morning that travel arrangements have NOT been made yet, but Lynne is hopeful it will happen. In fact, people in the Spears fam’s world think there is both time to make trip plans (duh) and interest on both ends to get it done. Wow!

Of course, Britney just recently hosted Lynne in El Lay to celebrate the Toxic singer’s 42nd birthday. They appeared to get along surprisingly well through all that. So maybe Lynne’s apparent glimmer of hope is actually based in reality?! Sources with direct knowledge of the landscape here say pretty much everybody around the two women thinks the momentum is there to keep re-building their relationship. And maybe it is! Christmas wouldn’t be a bad start.

Well, they’ve still got a few days to figure it out. Guess we’ll see what happens. Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Share ’em in the comments (below)!

