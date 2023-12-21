Zac Efron Rocks Sunglasses Inside On Today Show -- And Fans Are Seriously Concerned!!

Zac Efron‘s appearance is yet again sparking controversy!

The High School Musical star appeared on the Today Show on Wednesday morning to promote his new movie The Iron Claw alongside co-stars Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, and Stanley Simons — only something was a little different about him. And no, it wasn’t about his jaw this time! Opening up the segment, anchor Craig Melvin pointed out:

“Zac Efron is a legitimate bonafide Hollywood superstar but that is not the reason he is in shades right now.”

LOLz! Doesn’t want anyone thinking he’s a diva!

The Hairspray alum then apologized for rocking sunglasses inside, noting:

“I’m sorry man. I feel weird being in shades. I just have a bit of an eye infection. But I really wanted to be here. It’s such a good movie, and I want to come see you guys and tell everyone about it.”

See him open up (below):

Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, and Stanley Simons from @A24’s ‘The Iron Claw’ @ironclawmovie open up to @craigmelvin about getting familiar with the Von Erich brothers’ story, the physical and emotional transformations for their roles, and more. pic.twitter.com/jh11zCwnC8 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 20, 2023

Oof. Must be a nasty infection if he’s covering up! But despite the explanation, many fans weren’t convinced. They took to social media to express their major concerns for the actor, writing on X (Twitter) and Instagram:

“Omg Zac wearing shades inside is not normal! He’s not well. He’s having eye problems for sure.” “Zac Efron wearing these sunglasses indoors isn’t gonna dispel any of the rumors or worry going on about him”

Others speculated about what was really going on, suggesting:

“He’s just f**king high leave him alone”

Ha!! The Greatest Showman lead has been making the rounds during this busy PR tour. It’s hard to imagine he’d risk anything getting in the way of that, unless he’s got a legitimate problem…

FWIW, it seems he kept the glasses on for his full day of press, including on The Kelly Clarkson Show. But he seemed to be in good spirits in all the interviews otherwise! While it’s gotta be annoying to have this fashion statement picked apart so much online, it’s nothing new for the 36-year-old. His face has been scrutinized for years as fans have accused him of getting plastic surgery after noticing a change in his jawline, which he credits to a nasty fall that caused severe damage and swelling.

But what do you think is happening here, Perezcious readers? Just a simple eye infection… or something to actually worry about? Let us know (below)!

