OMG! Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Kids' Reaction To Her Emmy Win Was Better Than Hers!

Sheryl Lee Ralph just won her first ever Emmy, and her kids made SURE she knew just how proud they were!

During the Monday night broadcast, the 65-year-old won Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Show for Abbot Elementary, a historic win as she is — SHOCKINGLY — just the second Black woman in history to claim the award, after Jackée Harry won in 1987 for 227.

As her name was announced, her children Etienne Maurice and Ivy-Victoria Maurice, both of whom she shares with ex-husband Eric Maurice, erupted in pure joy and excitement, shouting things like “That’s my mommy!” and “Oh my god!”

Related: Quinta Brunson Responds To Jimmy Kimmel’s Gag During Her Emmys Speech

Etienne captured the special moment on TikTok, which he affectionately captioned:

“I’ve envisioned this moment for my mother my whole entire life. We are so proud of you Mommy! @thesherylleeralph you are A WINNER!!!! @ivycoco and I are in our seats crying.”

See the full thing (below):

@walkgoodetienne I’ve envisioned this moment for my mother my whole entire life. We are so proud of you Mommy! @thesherylleeralph you are A WINNER!!!! @ivycoco and I are in our seats crying. #emmys2022 ♬ original sound – Etienne (eh-tee-en) Maurice

As for Sheryl herself, she took the stage in one of the most regal and awe-inspiring ways we’ve ever seen, belting out lyrics from Diane Reeves’ classic, Endangered Species:

“I am an endangered species, but I sing no victim’s song. I am a woman, I am an artist. And I know where my voice belongs.”

Chills!!!

She then added:

“To anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn’t, wouldn’t, couldn’t come true — I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like. This is what striving looks like.”

See her full acceptance speech (below):

Absolutely no words! This is long overdue, and we’re SO happy to see her recognized the way she should be! And we aren’t the only ones who thought so… Remember how we mentioned the first Black woman to win the award? That’s right, Miss Jackée herself chimed in as well with a little history, tweeting:

“The network originally wanted @thesherylleeralph to play Sandra on 227, but I got the part and won an Emmy for it. Now, Sheryl joins me as the 2nd black woman in this category and deservedly so! I’m so exited [sic] for her Emmys win!”

Awww! How inneresting! She added:

“Sheryl’s had a remarkable career AND she’s one of the nicest people in Hollywood. Barbara Howard on Abbott Elementary is another fabulous character we’ve been fortunate to watch her breathe life into. “

What are YOUR reactions to Sheryl’s historic win?? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Images via Television Academy/YouTube & Etienne Maurice/TikTok]