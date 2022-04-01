Britney Spears Says Lynne Was WORSE Than The Mom In Crossroads!

Britney Spears knows a thing or two about strained mother-daughter relationships.

While Lynne Spears eventually joined her daughter’s legal battle to end the conservatorship and spoke up on her behalf, the helping hand came too little, too late. Now that Brit is free, she’s had a lot of harsh words for her family, and that includes some serious criticism of Lynne. We’re still waiting to see what kind of tea the pop star spills in her tell-all book, but for now, she’s teased some of the drama that went down behind closed doors on Instagram.

On Thursday, she gave us an example of art imitating life with a clip from her 2002 film Crossroads. In the movie (written by a pre-Grey’s Anatomy Shonda Rhimes), Britney’s character Lucy goes on a journey to track down the mother who abandoned her as a child. Unfortunately, the reunion doesn’t go well, and her mom (played by Kim Catrall) rejects her.

The singer posted a clip of the emotional aftermath of the rejection, captioning the ’gram:

“Scene in a movie I did a ways back !!! When I realized my whole journey to find my mom … and she doesn’t want to see me !!! I know … PRETTY F**KING SAD !!! I mean … Psss I mean it’s actually less worse than what my mom did to me in real life so …”

Damn. That’s cold. But from what we know so far, the Stronger singer is justified in saying it. She’s alluded to the issues she had with Lynne, most recently slamming the matriarch for her own 2008 tell-all Through the Storm. In a since-deleted post, the 40-year-old wrote:

“I had a calling last night from Jesus and you know what he said??? ‘Dear child … your mom had a serving with her book at the exact time when you needed her most… all for WHAT?? FAME and ATTENTION!!!!'”

Yeah, we can’t blame her for having unresolved issues with her mom, all things considered.

But on a completely different note, can we express how happy we are that Britney is showing Crossroads some love? Dare we hope that her actress era is making a comeback? After all, she’s been posting her own skits over the last few months. And later on Thursday, she shared some different outfits matched to potential characters (like “assistant of CEO” and “director of the play ‘Our Life’ on Euphoria“).

Obviously Britney loves performing, so maybe acting would be a good way to get back to it. And we all know art can be a way of working through past traumas, so maybe it would be a healing experience, too. We continue to wish her the best and hope she keeps telling her story on her own terms.

