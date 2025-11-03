Britney Spears is no longer on Instagram.

As we’ve been following, Kevin Federline‘s bombshell memoir You Thought You Knew has had a lot of people talking — even Brit Brit herself! The book has no doubt brought up a lot of painful memories for her, considering all throughout October she made posts addressing all the “lies” her ex was telling.

The first post came in early October when the Toxic singer revealed she’d “snapped” her knee — in that post she also revealed her sons Jayden James and Sean Preston went back to Maui with their dad:

“My boys had to leave and go back to Maui … this is the way I express myself and pray through art … father who art in heaven … I’m not here for concern or pity, I just want to be a good woman and be better … and I do have wonderful support, so have a brilliant day !!!”

Of course, with all the back-and-forth between Brit and Kevin about their sons, this was concerning for fans. Especially to see her with bandages all over her legs!

Following that post, Britney went OFF on Kevin for his “constant gaslighting” amid his book release. She said at the time:

“Relationships with teenage boys is complex. I have felt demoralized by this situation and have always asked and almost begged for them to be a part of my life. Sadly, they have always witnessed the lack of respect shown by own father for me. They need to take responsibility for themselves. With one son only seeing me for 45 min in the past 5 years and the other with only 4 visits in the past 5 years.”

So, so sad…

The final post came near the end of October, where she admitted to having “brain damage” from her conservatorship. She even likened it to losing her angel wings, and mentioned her painful relationship with her estranged sons again. So heartbreaking.

After all these posts, she officially went offline by deactivating her Instagram account. We’ve seen her deactivate before, but this time around it just feels all the more painful. It’s so clear she’s hurting from her ex’s book and all the controversy surrounding it. Maybe she just needs time for it all to blow over? For folks to stop suggesting she needs to be placed back in a conservatorship??

We truly hope Britney is taking care of herself and starts to feel better soon. We’re sending her love and good vibes.

