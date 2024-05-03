Kristen Stewart Returns To Vampires In New Movie With Oscar Isaac!

OMG LOVE THIS!!!

Kristen Stewart is returning to the genre that made her a household name… DA VAMPYR! The Twilight star has taken the most interesting career turns the past few years, working with killer directors, making bold acting choices, and it’s all led her back to another vampire movie.

On Thursday it was announced KStew would be starring opposite Oscar Isaac in a new vampire flick called Flesh of the Gods. Continuing Kristen’s work with interesting filmmakers, the movie was written by Se7en scribe Andrew Kevin Walker and will be directed by Panos Cosmatos, who made the trippy, chaotic Mandy with Nicolas Cage in 2018.

The thriller will also be a period piece, set in 1980s Los Angeles. Kristen and Oscar will play a married couple seduced by a whole new world, and it all sounds electric to us! Cosmatos teased in a statement:

“Like Los Angeles itself Flesh of the Gods inhabits the liminal realm between fantasy and nightmare. Both propulsive and hypnotic, Flesh will take you on a hot rod joy ride deep into the glittering heart of hell.”

