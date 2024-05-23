Britney Spears Feels 'Bullied' Amid Mental Health Concerns -- But Trying 'To Forgive' Her Parents For Conservatorship 'Trauma' & Serious 'Nerve Damage'

Britney Spears is learning to forgive.

The pop star took to her Instagram in a since-deleted post on Wednesday to open up about feeling “bullied” and having to let go of the anger she feels for her parents, Jamie and Lynne Spears, following her controversial conservatorship.

In the lengthy caption (set alongside a black and white photo of a man supporting the Black Lives Matter movement), the singer began by explaining her IG posting schedule before getting to the heart of the matter, writing:

“I portray myself as very together on IG but there are a lot of people who don’t know what my body physically went through !!! I’m not here to be a victim, I’m here to express that even though I did a book about my experiences, the trauma is still there and probably will always be.”

The 42-year-old continued:

“It’s extremely deep and to my knowledge, all I can do is do the best I can and know it’s okay to be upset some days or not be okay and that’s something I don’t feel like the world has allowed me to do!!!!”

Oof. It can be so tough to be in the spotlight at times like these, that’s for sure.

And while she is frustrated by often being the target of criticism in headlines, she’s also frustrated she’s dealing with “serious nerve damage” she suffered on the “right side” of her body, which she blames on her parents. The Baby One More Time artist added:

“I feel the news is nasty but they don’t seem to ever be nasty to other people. I feel bullied and it’s not fair to me … all I can do is try to be awakened by prayer that connects me to a loving manner not made of fear or threats, but by trying to forgive the people who made the right side of my body have serious nerve damage to where I can’t even think sometimes. I have to be the bigger person and forgive my own parents… but that’s extremely hard!!! I will do my best to let it go and not let others down by my anger!!!”

Nerve damage so bad she can’t think?? JFC.

Britney opened up about her health issue in the past, saying in 2022 that it was a result of the time she was forced to stay at a medical facility in 2019 against her will, she noted:

“Nerve damage is caused sometimes when you don’t get enough oxygen to your brain … your brain literally shuts down … blah blah blah old story … in that place I didn’t breathe when I was there … nerve damage causes parts of your body to go numb”

But she found dancing helped alleviate her pain, so it’s good she has an outlet, and nobody would blame her for being angry about this or any other instances of trauma she allegedly endured. That said, it’s interesting to hear her be so candid about getting “upset.”

As Perezcious readers know, there have been tons of concerns about the Crossroads alum’s mental health since the conservatorship ended, especially this month after she was left injured following an alleged argument with her boyfriend while partying at a hotel. All the reports about this have probably led her to feel “bullied” — but that’s not all that stands out.

TMZ sources have since claimed the mother of two is often not taking her medications, has major mood swings, and goes into rages that end in physical violence! Super concerning — and, from this caption, it sounds like there *might* be some truth to it! Britney’s kinda admitting she has some anger issues!

We’re certainly sending our love to her. After everything she’s been through, everyone just wants the Grammy winner to be happy and healthy. Letting go of the resentment she feels toward her estranged family could be a good step — but we know that’s not an easy thing! Read her full post (below):

Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

