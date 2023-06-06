Britney Spears Gushes Over 'First Love' Sean Preston Before His Move To Hawaii!

Britney Spears is showing love to her sons!

After sharing a tribute to her youngest Jayden James earlier this week, the pop star returned to Instagram on Monday with a throwback photo of her eldest, Sean Preston, sweetly writing:

“My first love !!”

Aw! In the pic, the 17-year-old can be seen smiling for the camera while wearing a white button-down shirt.

Handsome!

As mentioned, over the weekend, the singer posted a photo of herself carrying a then-toddler Jayden on her hip while walking through a park. She simply captioned it with two tulips — but the message seemed clear. Perhaps she was sending an olive branch? Things have been very contentious between the mother and her sons ever since she was released from her conservatorship in 2021. There have even been reports that she hasn’t seen her children in over a year after Jayden and her ex-husband Kevin Federline accused her of being a bad mother.

News broke last month that the dancer is planning to move the kids to Hawaii with him so they can escape the pressures of Hollywood. Per TMZ, Kevin’s wife Victoria Prince was offered a job forcing her to relocate. The father’s lawyer then sent a letter to Brit’s legal team, threatening to take legal action if she didn’t consent to the move. While her attorney Mathew Rosengart slammed Kevin for making the dispute public, he said she would “not interfere” with the family’s decision.

Interestingly, though, die-hard fans have put Kevin on blast for the move — because they think he’s only doing it to get MILLIONS from his ex! Wait, what?

Well, it turns out that in Hawaii child support can be ordered up to the age of 23, if the kid is enrolled full-time in an accredited college, university, vocational, or trade school. Hmm…

Previously, the Toxic artist paid her baby daddy $20k a month in child support but he demanded more in May 2018. The exact amount she pays at this time is unclear. That said, since Sean Preston is about to age out of the typical requirement for child support, many fans argued Kevin was just moving to fight for more money. Fans mused on Twitter:

“Kevin desperately wanting to move to Hawaii is definitely child support related.” “It is painfully obvious Britney is still trapped and will be as long as so many people depend on her $$$.”

Also of note, days after the Hawaii move was announced, Kevin was sued for owing more than $15,000 in tuition to his daughters Jordan and Peyton’s school — a bill he is refusing to pay. He shares the 11-year-old and 9-year-old, respectively, with his current wife, as well as daughter Kori, 20, and son Kaleb, 18, whom he shares with ex-fiancée Shar Jackson. Messy, messy!

We can only hope these sweet tributes help Britney reconnect with her sons before they jet far, far away! Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

