Britney Spears Is Ok With Sons Moving To Hawaii -- As K-Fed Is SUED For Not Paying Kids' Private School Tuition!

Britney Spears is giving her blessing and allowing Jayden and Sean Federline to move to Hawaii with their dad Kevin Federline.

As we’ve reported, the 45-year-old former dancer revealed earlier this month that he planned to move to Hawaii. TMZ reported his wife, Victoria Prince, was offered a job at a university in the state, thus requiring her to relocate with Kevin and their family this summer after Sean graduates from high school. So his attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, sent a letter to Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, asking her to allow their two sons to move. But they also threatened to take the 41-year-old pop sensation to court if she didn’t approve the move soon.

Well, it looks like they won’t be heading down that route. Per Page Six, Britney now gave her permission for her boy’s relocation to Hawaii. Her attorney revealed in a letter to K-Fed’s lawyer on Wednesday her approval of the move, noting that Sean “will no longer be a minor” when he turns 18 in September and Jayden is “nearing the age of maturity.” And therefore, “Britney Spears will not interfere with and consents to the relocation.”

However, Mathew didn’t end the message there! He went on to slam Kevin and Kaplan for how they handled this whole situation. In the letter, Mathew stated he “did not anticipate a dispute” after Kaplan reached out about this matter in April and asked them to keep this “private for the sake and dignity of all parties involved, including the children.” He added:

“I was particularly concerned because your client previously — and appallingly — violated their privacy, while egregiously violating Britney’s privacy, by releasing a private video of Britney with her children, which was preceded by a tabloid television interview.”

Mathew then blasted Kaplan for going out to different outlets, including TMZ and Entertainment Tonight, to threatening taking legal action against Britney for not approving the move:

“It was more than disappointing that you nevertheless chose to publicize this matter, creating unnecessary drama and a false ‘dispute’ by publicly discussing the issue and your letter. When I called you yesterday to express my dismay that you had done so, you denied doing so. Apparently, you did not realize that [TMZ’s] May 30 story itself literally quotes you as the story’s source.”

Oof. He at least could have taken a second to get his facts straight before responding to Mathew! Britney’s lawyer then noted that Kaplan’s “undignified, ungracious and unnecessary” interviews “served no good faith purpose” before continuing:

“It was also ironic, given the statement in your April 28 letter that in addition to an employment opportunity in Hawaii for Mr. Federline’s wife, the children wanted to be ‘more sheltered from the media’s scrutiny.’ That is commendable. But your media interview did nothing to shelter them; instead, it publicized the issue in the media.”

Yeesh, he did not hold back! Mathew concluded the lengthy letter by applauding Britney as “an icon, loved and respected by millions throughout the world” and a “loving and supportive mother, faithfully supporting” Sean and Jayden amid their estrangement.

Clearly, Britney wants what is best for her sons. While the singer gave her support for the move, K-Fed’s troubles aren’t over just yet! It looks like he’s dealing with another problem because he’s been sued for not paying all of his kids’ school tuition! According to Page Six, a Christian private school in California has filed a civil lawsuit against Kevin and his wife in Los Angeles Superior Court on May 9. The couple has an outstanding balance of $15,593 for their two daughters Jordan and Peyton’s education – and they are refusing to shell out the cash to cover the bill. Oof.

According to the court documents, Kevin and Victoria breached a contract they signed on August 1, 2018, “by failing to pay for services which had been provided on credit at their special instance and request.” While the institution has asked for the money, the pair allegedly “failed and refused and continue to fail and refuse to pay all or any part of the remaining balance due.” So now, the educational facility is demanding not only the $15,593 but also 10 percent interest per annum from May 16, 2019, and attorney’s fees.

Damn. Well, this new lawsuit must throw another wrench in the Federline family’s plans! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

