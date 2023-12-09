Sophie Turner ‘Really Happy’ With Her New Man Peregrine Pearson After Joe Jonas Divorce!

Sophie Turner is on cloud nine with her new beau!

By now you know that the 27-year-old actress has been dating 29-year-old aristocrat Peregrine Pearson following her breakup with her estranged husband, Joe Jonas. They’ve been spotted out and about on a few PDA-filled dates together. Most recently, they were seen hanging out in London. And it sounds like things could be getting serious between them soon!

Related: Joe Jonas Fully ‘Supports’ Sophie Turner Romancing New Guy Now?

According to Us Weekly on Friday, Sophie had been “casually dating a few people since her split from Joe. However, the source for the outlet said Peregrine quickly jumped to the top of her list as she “really seems to like spending time with” him. Aww!!! The pair have “become progressively closer” over the past few weeks, the insider noted before adding:

“Things are still fairly new, but she’s really happy with how things are moving along.”

As for whether the Game Of Thrones alum sees them going the distance? The source pointed out that it’s “too soon to tell if there’s long-term potential” between her and Peregrine. However, they shared that it appears “things might be headed that way.” Oh!

No matter what happens with this romance in the long run, it’s great to hear Sophie is so happy right now, especially after going through such a tumultuous few months with her divorce! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]