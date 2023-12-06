Britney Spears Posts Throwback Pics With Dad Jamie After Amputation News!

Nothing brings a family together like tragedy, right?

News broke Tuesday that Jamie Spears‘ health scare this summer was even worse than anyone realized! Sources out of Kentwood, Louisiana say Britney Spears‘ estranged father got a knee replacement, and it went horribly wrong — and after an infection, his leg had to be amputated to save his life!

While Brit and her poppa have a rocky history, to say the least, many wondered if they would reconcile in light of the gravity of the medical crisis. After all, a situation like that makes one look their loved ones’ mortality right in the face, right? Not to mention the Toxic singer is apparently feeling sentimental right now, having just reconnected with her mom Lynne Spears during her birthday celebration over the weekend.

It’s all just speculation, of course — Brit has a lot to get past to fully forgive Jamie. But the pop star gave fans more reason to think it might be coming on Tuesday! She posted an Instagram carousel of throwback photos with her fam. Mostly the pics feature Brit with her two boys, Sean Preston and Jayden James, back in their toddler days. But also shown prominently in one photo? The kids’ grandpa! Look!

Britney didn’t have to pick any pics with her dad. Or she could have cropped him out. So it has to mean something, right?

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers?? Will Brit ever reconcile with her father after the conservatorship? Maybe on an upcoming trip back to Louisiana??

