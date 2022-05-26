Britney Spears' Lawyer Claims He Can PROVE Jamie Spears Ran A 'Corrupted' Conservatorship As The Dad Avoids Deposition!

The drama isn’t over between Britney Spears and her father Jamie Spears!

Just because the conservatorship was finally terminated last year, it doesn’t mean the father-daughter duo doesn’t have more legal issues to hash out. In fact, the pop star’s lawyer just filed new legal docs calling out the controversial parent for supposedly trying to skip out on his promise to sit for a deposition about his conduct in the case!

According to the filing obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, Mathew Rosengart slammed the dad for not yet holding on to his word. Jamie said he would only hold the legal proceeding in Kentwood, Louisiana, where Brit was born and raised. Now, Mathew’s confirming that he has no qualms about where the chat takes place — he’ll fly to the southern state or anywhere in the US Jamie wants so long as he gets him to speak under oath! Seeing as it’s been more than five months since the dad began actively avoiding the deposition, per the lawyer, Mathew’s clearly eager to get the chat on the books!

It’s no surprise that Jamie Lynn Spears’ father is trying to skirt the law. After all, Brit’s legal team is ready to see he pays for all the allegedly corrupt things he did to her while in power!! Just as the singer has been determined to do ever since she started to take back control of her own life.

Speaking of her attorney, he already detailed some of the things he’s ready to discuss! In the docs, the lawyer went so far as to claim that he can prove poppa Spears was running “a corrupted and conflicted conservatorship that stripped his daughter of certain fundamental liberties.” And as the Toxic vocalist has detailed in the past, she really was restricted from doing just about everything — from drinking coffee to not being able to spend her money on what she wanted (like getting a haircut or her nails done), left instead to live off a small allowance while those around her dug into her fortune. On that, Mathew claims Jamie paid himself $6.3 million while running the conservatorship. He also supposedly paid others involved tens of millions of dollars. Just so not right.

Just as bad, Rosengart is also alleging that the 69-year-old is STILL bullying his daughter! He wrote:

“[He] continues to harass and bully Britney Spears by, among other things, failing to cooperate with his discovery … and actually noticing his daughter’s deposition, even as he hides from answering essential deposition questions.”

Ugh! We hate that he’s still being so awful to Britney!

Interestingly, while Jamie has been dodging his own deposition, it also means his daughter hasn’t sat for the one he requested! Back in January, his lawyer, Alex Weingarten, sent an email to Mathew asking for the performer to sit for a deposition — though they agreed hers would take place following the patriarch’s discussion. It read via TMZ:

“We write to advise that we intend to depose your client and would like to discuss a mutually agreeable date to conduct the deposition.”

It went on:

“Of course, we will also discuss scheduling Mr. Spears’ deposition with you and work with you to find a mutually agreeable date for that to proceed as well.”

Alex even suggested that the meetings be scheduled for March with Britney’s taking place “either the next day or the same week” as Jamie’s, and yet, he’s STILL been avoiding it! What the heck!? Here’s to hoping Jamie sits for a deposition ASAP so Britney can finally move forward with her life! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

