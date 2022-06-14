Justin Bieber Gives Update On Scary Face Paralysis!

Justin Bieber is giving fans a health update amid his frightening face paralysis condition!

As we reported, last week, the pop star revealed that he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a virus that attacks the facial nerves near one ear. It can result in facial paralysis and hearing loss. The condition is already very “serious” for the singer with the entire right side of his face completely motionless! He can’t even blink!

Like we said: super scary! But thankfully, JB believes things will be okay in the end.

Related: Justin Bieber Reveals He Had An ‘Emotional Breakdown’ After Marrying Hailey

Returning to Instagram on Monday, the 28-year-old revealed that his condition is getting “better” with each day that passes, writing in a text post:

“Wanted to share a little bit of how I’ve been feelin. Each day has gotten better.”

That’s amazing!

He’s been relying on his faith to get him through this tough time, adding:

“Through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me. I’m reminded he knows all of me. He know the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms. This perspective has given me peace during this horrific storm that I’m facing. I know this storm will pass but in the meantime JESUS IS WITH ME”

Wow! Love how positive he is! While it remains unclear how the physical aspect of his condition is improving, it’s wonderful to know that he is doing much better mentally and emotionally. Read his full post (below).

Never underestimate the power of hope in a challenging situation!

Battling this syndrome must be so difficult for him, but we love that he’s leaning on his faith to get him through it. And he’s also no stranger to health issues, so perhaps that is also helping, too!

Related: Harry Styles Fan Fell From Third Story Balcony At Concert

As we mentioned, Justin posted a candid video on Friday to share his diagnosis with fans and explain why he was having to cancel many concerts amid his Justice World Tour. He appeared on-screen to deliver the news — and it was clear instantly that something was wrong. He pointed out in the video:

“As you can see, this eye [on the right side] is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So there’s full paralysis on this side of my face.”

He took the whole thing as a sign to “slow down,” adding:

“So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically obviously not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case, but, obviously, my body’s telling me I gotta slow down. I hope you guys understand.”

While getting as much rest as needed, he’s also doing lots of facial exercises to get his face back to “where it’s supposed to be.” Remarkably, the Canadian was confident that everything was happening for a reason — though he admitted he had no idea what that was yet, saying:

“I’m gonna get better. And I’m doing all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal and it will go back to normal, it’s just time. We don’t know how much time it’s gonna be, but it’s gonna be, it’s gonna be okay. I have hope and I trust God. I trust that this is all gonna — it’s all for a reason. Not sure what that is right now, but in the meantime, I’m gonna rest and I love you guys.”

Hear him explain the medical issue in full (below).

We are so glad to know his condition is already getting better!! Here’s to hoping things continue in this direction!

[Image via Justin Bieber/Instagram/YouTube]