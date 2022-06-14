The Real Reason Why Britney Spears' Brother Didn't Attend Her Wedding!

As it turns out, Britney Spears‘ brother had a prior commitment that prevented him from attending the pop icon’s wedding to Sam Asghari late last week!

Bryan Spears and his girlfriend, Amber Lynn Conklin, were not in attendance in Ventura County when Spears and Asghari said “I do” last Thursday. They missed out on seeing an impressive group of A-list stars at the ceremony — but more importantly, they couldn’t watch Bryan’s little sister walk down the aisle! And now, we know more about what led to their absence.

According to Conklin herself, via the couple’s joint Instagram account, it turns out that Bryan’s daughter Lexie graduated 5th grade and had a continuation ceremony to enter middle school on the same day of the Toxic singer’s nuptials!

In a since-deleted IG post from Friday celebrating Lexie’s accomplishment, the couple wrote:

“Watched our little munchkin & Vice President of 5th grade become a middle schooler yesterday! We love you Lexie baby and SO proud of you”

Along with it, the couple posted a since-scrapped snap of Bryan and the 11-year-old girl — whom he shares with ex-wife Graciella Sanchez — standing together at the event. Conklin offered insight into the decision that led to them choosing the graduation ceremony over the wedding in a separate post, too. On Friday, the couple posted a pic of themselves at the boardwalk in Hermosa Beach, California. Under that snap, when a fan commented asking why Bryan missed Britney’s wedding, Conklin wrote:

“Ironically Lexie had her 5th grade graduation & we couldn’t help the timings”

She added more, sending well wishes to Britney and Sam in spite of being elsewhere on the day:

“Bryan felt terrible having to choose but he had to be there for his daughter and sent his love to Britney x1000000 We are so sad to miss such an important moment but so so happy for Britney and Sam’s Marriage!”

Oh, man!

It turns out it was a pretty major scheduling conflict, too. A source spoke to Page Six about the absence in a report published on Monday afternoon, and explained the 45-year-old dad wanted to watch Lexie give a speech at her graduation ceremony:

“Both ceremonies were around the same time. Bryan couldn’t be in two places at once and didn’t want to disappoint Lexie by running off to a wedding immediately after her moving-up ceremony, where she made a special speech. He wanted to be there to celebrate his little girl.”

That’s understandable! Hopefully she killed it with her speech. That’s a big moment for the little girl!

Obviously, it sucks to miss such a big day in the Baby One More Time singer’s life. But it was evidently also a big day in Lexie’s life, too. What to do?? Do y’all think Bryan and Amber made the right decision, or nah?!

Of course, Bryan wasn’t the only family member absent from the wedding on Thursday. Britney’s parents, Jamie Spears and Lynne Spears, were both missing from the ceremony, as was Brit’s little sister Jamie Lynn Spears. In context, with all the recent fallout from the end of Brit’s years-long conservatorship late last year, it was pretty much expected that the trio wouldn’t score an invite.

Interestingly, Britney’s sons — 16-year-old Sean Preston and 15-year-old Jayden James — also missed out on watching their mom walk down the aisle in the city of Thousand Oaks. And sadly, there was at least one person at the venue who should NOT have been, but alas…

Wedding day dramas aside, at least Britney and Sam got to enjoy their special day together, right?! The culmination of their love!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

