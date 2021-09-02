Britney Spears Will NOT Face Charges Over Housekeeper's Battery Allegations

After fighting her dad in court for years, we’re glad to say Britney Spears is avoiding another legal battle.

To recap: the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department became involved in an altercation between Brit and her housekeeper after an incident between the two. The housekeeper had removed the pop star’s dogs from her care, claiming that the dogs were sick and neglected, which led to a physical confrontation. The employee claimed Britney struck her arm, while the singer apparently said she only swiped the phone out of her hand.

The housekeeper filed a police report for misdemeanor battery, which was then sent for review to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office. On Wednesday, the DA announced it would not be pressing charges against the Circus artist based “upon insufficient evidence that a crime had occurred and the lack of injury to the housekeeper or significant damage to the phone,” per People.

The 39-year-old’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, released his own statement on the matter, telling the outlet:

“To its credit, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office has now, not surprisingly, formally rejected the misdemeanor allegation against Britney Spears, which the Sheriff’s Department itself has acknowledged was a ‘very minor’ or ‘extremely minor’ incident, even as alleged, and there also was no striking and obviously no injuries.”

The statement continued:

“As I have previously-stated, this was nothing more than sensationalized-tabloid fodder — an overblown ‘he said, she said’ regarding a cell phone. If this involved Jane Doe rather than Britney Spears it would not have been pursued or covered at all.”

The former federal prosecutor concluded:

“This should never have made it this far and we are glad the DA’s Office has done the right thing. Sadly, it is apparent that some have learned nothing from the past, and we sincerely hope the media and others will be more respectful of Ms. Spears in the future.”

This statement definitely reminds us how glad we are that Britney has Rosengart in her corner!

Not to go full-blown #FreeBritney conspiracy theorist (although that crowd has certainly been vindicated in a lot of their theories), but the timing of this incident did feel suspicious. The Crossroads actress is closer than ever to being free of her conservatorship, and meanwhile Jamie Spears has been trying to prove that his daughter is still “mentally sick.” And in fact, Brit’s suspicion that her dad might be involved in the incident is allegedly what caused her to grab for the housekeeper’s phone in the first place.

Could this all have been a ploy to make her look bad during the more important legal battle against her father? Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibility. The good news is that she’s in the clear and free to fight another day. We hope everyone takes Rosengart’s advice and “leaves Britney alone!”

