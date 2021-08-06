Jamie Spears Hits Back HARD, Claims Britney Is Off Her Meds & 'Mentally Sick'

Talk about hitting back HARD…

Jamie Spears has filed new legal documents regarding the ongoing conservatorship of his daughter, pop star Britney Spears, and in them he alleges some pretty disturbing things.

The docs, first obtained by TMZ on Friday, hold a couple of key claims — including an allegation that the Toxic singer’s personal conservator voiced her concern for Britney’s mental health within the last month.

Related: Britney Really Doesn’t Want To Wait Anymore — Files To Oust Her Dad IMMEDIATELY!

In the court documents, Jamie claims that on July 9, 2021, he received a call from Jodi Montgomery — Brit’s personal conservator — who sounded “very distraught” with worry about the music superstar’s “recent behavior” as well as her “overall mental health.”

According to Jamie’s claims in the court filing, Jodi allegedly told him things were going off the rails after her bombshell conservatorship hearing testimony:

“[Britney was] not timely or properly taking her medications, was not listening to the recommendations of her medical team, and refused to even see some of her doctors.”

Along with that, the 69-year-old claims that Jodi personally asked him for help — but he couldn’t, claiming he hadn’t had control of Brit’s medical records since late 2018 and was unable to check into it now.

The medication issue is a big one for multiple reasons, in large part because of the timing of this whole thing; it’d be one thing if Jamie were making these claims about alleged incidents from years ago or something, but LAST MONTH?! Like, in the middle of this whole controversy?? Whoa…

The drama doesn’t end there, either, because Jamie also claims Montgomery raised with him the possibility of needing to use a 5150 psychiatric hold on Britney to help get her reset on medications in the last few weeks.

Wow!!!

Four days later, Jodi reportedly emailed Jamie again — according to him — and backtracked on the need for a 5150, lessening the intensity of the situation a bit. Still, Jamie alleges that Jodi also told him many of Britney’s statements made in open court back in June were false. Jamie argues that this proves she’s still “mentally sick” and in need of further care.

Related: Britney Rips Into Family Members And Critics In Scathing New Instagram Post!

Undoubtedly, there is a LOT to take in there — though they are all one-way, self-serving claims made by Jamie that, it would seem, combine to further his case to remain in the conservatorship role. It’ll be interesting to see what Jodi Montgomery has to say about all this, considering Britney has said she’s good with her staying on as personal conservator. And we can’t wait to see how Britney’s powerful new lawyer responds in his own legal filings on her behalf.

Speaking of the Baby One More Time singer’s legal team, Jamie takes aim at them in the docs, too, questioning whether they have her best interest at heart. As opposed to the court-appointed one she was stuck with for years?

And the controversial father ends with a flourish, putting himself in the very best light by writing:

“[Jamie’s] sole motivation has been his unconditional love for his daughter and a fierce desire to protect her from those trying to take advantage of her. He has dutifully and faithfully served as the Conservator of his daughter’s Estate without any blemishes on his record.”

Ultimately, he’s trying to nix the upcoming hearing over whether he should be removed from his role in the conservatorship.

Wow. A 5150 discussion and allegations about Britney going off her meds?? Is this one last attempt for Jamie to exert control over his daughter? Do YOU think there’s any validity to these claims??

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Share ’em down in the comments (below)…

[Image via L. Dixon/Adriana M. Barraza/WENN]