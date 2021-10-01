Britney Spears Goes Fully Nude On Instagram!

Britney Spears has never felt — or looked — more free!

On the heels of her conservatorship courtroom victory, the pop icon took to Instagram on Thursday to share a set of photos from her getaway in the Pacific — and gurl left very little to the imagination!

By that we mean, Brit was completely, unabashedly nude as she posed in her resort suite! Ooh la la!

Some other pics showed the Toxic singer at the beach, where she decided to cover up with a bikini bottom. But don’t worry, momma didn’t bother to put on a pesky top!

Ch-ch-check out the stunning pics (below)!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

[Image via Instagram]