Kirsten Dunst Drags Spider-Man Films For 'Very Extreme' Pay Gap!

Peter Parker has saved Mary Jane from many perils — except for Hollywood’s huge pay gap, that is!

In a new interview with The Independent, Kirsten Dunst reflected on the pay disparity between herself and Tobey Maguire in the Spider-Man trilogy, confessing the difference between their salaries was “very extreme.”

During the career-spanning chat, the star admitted she didn’t even think about things like pay gaps on films until she was older. In hindsight, however, she thinks it’s odd that the Spidey to her MJ earned so much more than her — even though by that point, she already had an established career in films like Interview With a Vampire, Jumanji, Bring It On, and The Virgin Suicides.

Dunst mused:

“The pay disparity between me and Spider-Man was very extreme. I didn’t even think about it. I was just like, ‘Oh yeah, Tobey is playing Spider-Man.’ But you know who was on the cover of the second ‘Spider-Man’ poster? Spider-Man and ME.”

She ain’t wrong!

The 39-year-old went on to air out more Spidey-related grievances, suggesting that she was asked to get her teeth straightened and, when she was just 19, had a Spider-Man producer drive her to a dentist’s office — without her realizing that’s where they were going!

Recalling how she refused to get the procedure done, the actress said:

“I was like, ‘Mmmmm, no, I like my teeth.’ Also, [The Virgin Suicides director] Sofia [Coppola] loved my teeth.”

As The Independent pointed out, Dunst’s teeth were magically straightened on the final poster for Spider-Man 2.

Despite her issues with how the franchise valued her, the Golden Globe nominee recently revealed that she would certainly be open to reprising her role as MJ in the Spider-verse if given the opportunity. She told Variety:

“I would never say no to something like that. I’d be old MJ at this point with little Spidey babies.”

Fans are hoping she already took that opportunity, as rumors have been swirling for months that Kirsten might appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which opens later this year.

That’s still up on the air, of course. But if she ever does return to the franchise, we just hope Kirsten is paid a fair salary for it!

