Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Share Heartwarming Posts For Daughter Vivian’s Birthday: ‘Keep Shining’

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are celebrating their daughter Vivian.

Tuesday marked a special occasion for the celeb kiddo: her 11th birthday! To honor his Vivian, her Super Bowl champ dad took to Instagram with a slew of sweet photos from over the years, including selfies with his little princess and her looking game ready with a football in hand. He wrote:

“ Happy 11th birthday to the sweetest little angel in my life! Watching you grow into the amazing person you are brings me so much joy. You are always a bright star to all of us. Keep shining girlie girl, and never stop being the special, unique person you are. I Love you to the moon and back! ”

Awww! How sweet! Scroll through the heartwarming pics (below):

Vivian’s mom also wished the pre-teen a happy birthday on the photo sharing app alongside a compilation of momma-daughter snaps. Gisele wrote in English and Portuguese:

“Happy birthday my little sunshine! I am so proud of you in every way. Thank you for making my life so much brighter! Te amo muito ”

We love it!!

Tom and Gisele also share son Benjamin, who turns 14 later this month. The NFL alum also shares 16-year-old son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.

While Tom and Gisele may no longer be parenting their kids under the same roof, we can tell there’s no shortage of love. Happy birthday, Vivian!

[Images via Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen/Instagram]