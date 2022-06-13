Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Have An IRONCLAD Prenup -- He Doesn't Get ANYTHING!

Sorry, haters! You can’t say s**t now!

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears may have legally joined forces last week, but they made one thing very clear: he gets NONE of his wifey’s fortune!

After much chatter of a prenup, TMZ learned on Monday that the couple came to an agreement before their romantic AF wedding, assuring Britney’s million-dollar fortune is protected should things go south between the duo.

Sources close to the couple told the outlet they have an “ironclad prenup in place” — and it restricts Sam from receiving any of the money the pop star has made up until this point! That’s a reported $60 million, fyi!! The outlet also seems to suggest that he’ll make nothing off his wife’s future earnings! Gotta love that Sam’s really in it for the romance and not the money!

None of this is that surprising considering lawyers were supposedly called in to figure out a prenup shortly after the couple got engaged.

Fans were actually concerned about the potential that the 28-year-old might be hoping to get some monetary gain from his time with the Baby One More Time vocalist. After they announced he popped the question in September, the Britney Army took to social media in droves to encourage the mom of two to get a prenup. Even Octavia Spencer got into the action, teasing:

“Make him sign a prenup”

The aspiring actor clapped back at the time, saying:

“Thank you everyone is concerned about The prenup! Of course we’re getting iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day.”

LOLz!

Interestingly, though, last month, a source claimed that Sam’s desire to get “substantial increases” every five years he’s married to Brit was actually holding up the wedding! The insider told Us Weekly (via OK Magazine):

​​”The talks have been taking longer than usual. Sam wants substantial increases for every fives years they are married, should it end.”

The whole thing was being handled by the singer’s legal team, they added:

“Britney’s staying out of the entire process. She’s just letting her lawyers hash it out with Sam’s team.”

But conspiracy theories quickly gained popularity online with people believing that the report was all just a story planted by the singer’s dad Jamie Spears’s camp:

“This news about Sam apparently trying to get money is a complete show. Team con is trying to get the public to think Britney is vulnerable and that her dad was actually protecting her financially by controlling her life.” “A ‘source’? Team Conservatorship trying to sabotage Britney once again, they’ve been trying to paint sam as the bad guy for a while now.”

We’re glad to see it was all fake! Britney’s been taken advantage of far too many times, she doesn’t need her man doing the same thing — especially as she looks to the future with LOADS of opportunities coming her way. Her tell-all book, the possibility of a Las Vegas residency, and whatever she decides to do next could all bring her in even more money! She doesn’t anybody stealing that away!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Did you ever believe those prenup rumors? Or does this new report make more sense to you? Let us know (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon]