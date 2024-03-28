Britney Spears Says She Can't Talk About Her Problems Because They’re ‘Too Offensive To Share’

Britney Spears went on a vacation to a beach destination recently — but it wasn’t all that it was cracked up to be?!

On Wednesday, the Toxic singer took to her Instagram account to post the comings and goings of her tropical getaway. It’s unclear where she went, but judging by the content of her IG essay, it sounded beautiful. There was an issue, though: she very cryptically noted how there are apparently some major problems still simmering just beneath the surface in her life. Ugh!

Related: Britney Was ‘Annoyed’ & ‘Triggered’ By Justin Timberlake’s On-Stage Non-Apology!

Brit’s beach essay began with a rundown of her of her trip. She jumped all over the place — talking about going to the gym, looking short in mirrors, riding bikes with a friend, and (nearly) losing her phone:

“Summary of my trip: Going to the gym is never what it seems !!! I say l’m gonna go hard … but I always walk for 20 min and do 100 sit up’s and leave !!! This time I chewed gum and was shocked at how short I looked in the mirror!!! Riding bikes with my friend honestly seemed like a great idea … but I went too far and got lost !!! When finding my way back I went to play tennis !!! I thought I lost my phone but it was under a ladder !!!”

Uhhh… Then, she laid out some trip activities. They included “being naked in the water,” swimming near some fish, and seeing some crabs walking along the beach:

“I know a lot of people make fun of me because I use a ring light … but I like using it SO I bought 3 new bathing suits for this trip !!! Only one really resonates with me !!! My favorite part of my trip is being naked in the water!!! I saw two crabs walking with shells on their backs !!! My friend picked up one and I screamed!!! The only fish I saw were extremely small … white clear baby fish swam with them in the shallow end !!! The boat was exciting except I wanted to drive it !!! They used to let me drive it before … not sure why they didn’t this time !!!”

Well, that’s fun! Things took a turn from there, though. Britney — who currently has the IG display name Xila Maria River Red on Instagram — referenced her new “Xila” name addition and said:

“Since I changed my name to XILA I actually am having a hard time understanding English. The dress I wore in my pics is the only dress that actually fit me !!! When I go out at night I like having dinner by myself !!! I’m so weird … but I still adore people that’s why I’m telling you guys about this hairspray I’m spraying !!! Every hairdresser l’ve ever had knows I won’t shut up about Oribe hair spray … but seriously go buy it and tell me what the hell you think !!! It’s that good !!!”

…Ooookay?

And then, after adding a thumbs-up emoji to her message, she continued:

“I know thumbs up is not the cool thing to do … damn I actually need to stop doing that!!! The coolest thing that I posted is when I actually really f**ked up and messed up with a screen shot and accidentally put red all over it !!! The back of my neck is written in Hebrew extremely tiny … Mem Hei Shin … it means the power to heal !!! It comes from the 72 names of God in Kabbalah which I studied a long time ago !!! I should probably start studying it again … people would probably s**t if they knew the hours I spent in on those books!!! It’s the tiniest book ever written !!!”

The end of the essay is the key point, though. In her final slide, Britney said “nothing is what it seems,” and explained that her “struggles… are too offensive to share” lest they make other people “extremely sad.” Read that passage (below):

“There are a lot of other things that happened on this trip that l’m not sharing as well … nothing is what it seems sometimes !!! I portray that everything is completely perfect but trust me l’ve been through it as well and I would share those struggles but they are too offensive to share … it would make other people extremely sad and honestly there’s not a damn thing I can do about it so just know my life is not as perfect as it seems … and remember my beautiful friends you’re not alone !!!”

Whoa!! Obviously, we feel like we know a lot of Britney’s struggles following years of coverage of the end of her conservatorship, as well as all the stories that came out in her bombshell memoir The Woman In Me. So, are these new struggles that nobody has heard of before?! So unsettling and worrisome!! You can see her full beach breakdown (below), by the way:

And very late on Wednesday night, the Baby One More Time singer again popped up on IG to share a carousel of pics and videos that were evidently taken during her trip:

The beach looks absolutely beautiful, that’s for sure! We just hope Britney has care and support around her while dealing with those so-called “struggles.” Sending love and light!!

[Image via Britney Spears/Instagram/WENN/Avalon]