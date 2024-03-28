Princess Catherine Could Return To Spotlight Surprisingly Soon -- But There’s A Catch!

Princess Catherine‘s return to the spotlight is very much still up in the air. But she could join in on some events sooner than expected!

Palace sources told People on Thursday that the Princess of Wales will stay out of the public eye during her cancer treatment — but that doesn’t mean she might not make an appearance here and there. Should her health allow, there’s a chance she could participate in royal events when she’s able. However, that would not necessarily signal a return to full royal duties. That will be up to her doctors’ advice.

While they didn’t provide any clues on what royal events might make the cut, a big one coming up is the Trooping the Colour event on June 8. There, the mother of three was said to be leading the review of soldiers at Horse Guards Parade. When tickets first went live on the British Army website, Kate Middleton‘s attendance was highly publicized — but she quickly vanished from the website amid conspiracy theories about her health. So, now it’s unclear if she’ll be there or not. But maybe this is one of the royal gigs she’s hoping to attend!?

For now, though, Kate has no plans to rush into the spotlight. She is focusing on her recovery with the support of her family — indicated by Kate and Prince William‘s decision to have a quiet Easter at Sandringham Estate with King Charles III and Queen Camilla rather than in Windsor, per tradition.

When her abdominal surgery was first announced, Kensington Palace claimed the 42-year-old would return to public duties after Easter. Now, some sources are still suggesting that’ll happen around April 17, once her kids go back to school after break. But obviously, that’s going to depend on the state of her health and chemotherapy treatment.

But when she does finally emerge from seclusion, expect her to be at her best! A former palace aide urged:

“[The royal family] is vulnerable at the moment, and there will be an even greater appreciation that they are human beings with frailties like the rest of us. They are so dedicated to their roles. I think you will find when Kate makes a full recovery, she will come back even more passionate.”

Chemotherapy is no joke, so we wouldn’t be surprised if she needs more time to rest and recover before getting back to work! There’s no need to rush! Thoughts? Would you like to see her at a royal event soon? Let us know (below)!

