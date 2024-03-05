Britney Spears Was 'Annoyed' & 'Triggered' By Justin Timberlake's Cruel On-Stage Non-Apology!

Britney Spears didn’t care for THAT viral Justin Timberlake moment.

You know the one! That moment at the very end of January when Justin took to the stage during a concert in NYC and said he wanted to “take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f**king nobody.” Yeahhhh… that one. At the time, not a great look for Jessica Biel‘s husband! And now, we’re learning more about Brit’s reaction to that, um, unfortunate moment from JT.

Of course, the Toxic singer has already not-so-low-key responded to Timberlake’s blatant and bold non-apology via social media. But this time, insiders are doing the heavy lifting for her!

Speaking to Us Weekly, a source noted plainly:

“Britney was annoyed after his onstage statement.”

Actually, annoyed is only the half of it!! The insider noted that the pop princess’ split from the *NSYNC star two decades ago was actually the event that got the ball rolling on some of her mental health battles. After grappling with their secret abortion and then splitting so abruptly, Spears took a turn down a dark path, as the source explained:

“[Britney’s] turning point for her mental issues started when he broke up with her so many years ago. … She thought they’d be together forever and have children, so when he broke up with her, it shook her world.”

Then, after their breakup so many years ago, things “shifted” within the Baby One More Time singer:

“Things shifted with her and she started having problems.”

Ugh!

In recent years, though — and especially after Britney’s iconic memoir was released — it seemed as though it all might finally be water under the bridge. Until Justin made fun of the apology on stage four short weeks ago! The source explained:

“It seemed [like] they were both moving forward, but when he made fun of her apology it triggered her.”

Ultimately, it sounds like Brit’s inner circle is just as unimpressed with JT now as they were when he split from her two decades ago:

“Those close to her wish Justin was more of a stand-up guy and would have just moved on because what he did really hinders her recovery.”

Yikes!

That’s quite a dig at the boy band star. He kiiinda deserves it, tho, TBH. What do U make of this non-apology drama, Perezcious readers?! Poor Brit. She’s been hanging onto that sorrow for a long, long time. And Timberlake’s unfortunate actions a month ago clearly opened up a LOT of old wounds. Ugh! Sending love and light to the songstress!!

