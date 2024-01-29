Britney Spears Apologizes To People She Wrote About In Memoir -- And PRAISES Justin Timberlake's New Music?!

Britney Spears is taking on an apology tour… with Justin Timberlake specifically in her sights?!

The Louisiana native took to her Instagram account over the weekend and did the most stunning about-face we can remember in recent history. After writing all about her ex-boyfriend in her memoir The Woman In Me, including many not-so-flattering stories about their time together, Brit’s new IG post is trying to mend fences. Wait, what?!

Related: Britney’s Old Song STEALS #1 From Justin Timberlake As Fans Troll His Comeback!

On Sunday, the Toxic singer shared a clip of Timberlake’s recent appearance on Jimmy Fallon‘s late-night show in which he performed the new music he’s been promoting recently ahead of his forthcoming world tour. And Britney made it very clear in no uncertain terms that she loves the new songs!! And that she’s sorry for writing about JT at all! Huh???

She began with a candid apology, writing this in the caption of the video clip of Fallon and Timberlake interacting:

“I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry…”

Wow!

And then she continued with a real jaw-dropping statement — a very direct endorsement of Timberlake’s new tunes:

“I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song ‘Selfish.’ It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard ??? Ps ‘Sanctified’ is wow too”

Brit’s IG account is private right now, but if you’re not following her, you can see it all for yourself (below):

OMG!

What a sea change from all the stuff that came out in The Woman In Me this past fall. Definitely not something we expected AT ALL! What about U, Perezcious readers?? Share your thoughts on Britney’s surprising IG post down in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon]