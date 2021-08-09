Britney Spears Loses In Court As Request To Oust Jamie As Conservator Immediately Is DENIED! Singer Says She'll Be Posting 'Less' Now

Things seem to be taking a downward turn in the fight to end Britney Spears’ conservatorship.

Late last week, we were happy it seemed like things were moving full speed ahead in the fight to remove Jamie Spears as his daughter’s conservator of estate. With her new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, the singer asked Judge Brenda Penny to speed up the process of ousting her allegedly abusive father, suggesting the originally scheduled hearing on September 29 should be moved to August 23 or “as soon as possible.”

This week, things look bleak…

On Monday, the judge officially denied the pop star’s request to remove him immediately, without prejudice, according to court docs obtained by TMZ. Essentially, there wasn’t enough proof to demonstrate that Mr. Spears is truly causing the amount of damage to his (adult) child’s well-being as the filing had suggested, but the judge is leaving room for the performer’s team to refile in the future… if more evidence surfaces.

This is definitely a big blow to the legal developments in the 39-year-old’s life. She was just beginning to feel hopeful again — even if some social media posts raised eyebrows lately. And now there seem to be real reasons for concern…

Following news that Jamie would remain in control of her estate, the Toxic vocalist popped on Instagram to announce she’s taking a bit of a break from the app! While she won’t be logging out for good, Jamie Lynn Spears’ big sis explained:

“In a system where I’ve felt completely hopeless for so long, at least I do have a platform to share !!!! As Selena Gomez says it best – The world can be a nasty place … I know it … you know it … kill them with kindness !!!”

The optimistic tone quickly faded as she added:

“Unfortunately the news has been pretty nasty saying horrible and mean lies about me so I’m gonna post a little less from now on !”

See her full update, along with a delicious avocado meal prep video, (below)!

Noooo!

It seems like the momma of two only JUST started sharing her side of the story, and IG has played a huge part in making sure her voice and opinions about the conservatorship were heard. How else would we have uncovered the secret beef between her and the Zoey 101 lead?? Or learned how she truly felt after the Framing Britney Spears documentary dropped? The ‘gram’s been a vital journal for the creative… So, something must be seriously up if she’s ditching her platform while the fight for her freedom is still ongoing.

ICYMI, last week Jamie filed a bombshell legal doc claiming that his eldest daughter was off her meds and “mentally sick.” He even accused her personal conservator Jodi Montgomery of suggesting a new 5150 psychiatric hold might be necessary soon! Later, Montgomery backtracked on those statements, insisting her words were twisted — but she did make it clear via her attorney Lauriann Wright that she has “concerns about Ms. Spears’ ‘recent behavior and overall mental health’ as set forth in Jamie Spears Declaration.”

She hasn’t opened up about what’s concerning her exactly, but a quick look at the many topless photos on the Circus star’s Insta feed could be a pretty strong clue… Just see her latest uploads here:

Could this be true??

Is Sam Asghari‘s girlfriend really struggling?!

We sure hope not. Things were finally looking up! But we know the stress, family feuds, and bad news must be taking a toll on her. What she needs are people in her corner providing the best care possible… Unfortunately, that’s not what seems to be happening with her dad — not in her opinion. This just makes us wonder, what more proof does the judge need to rid Jamie of his power?!

Are you sad to see Britney take a step back from social media? Or do you think this is the right decision to protect her mental health? Let us know in the comments (below), Perezcious readers!

