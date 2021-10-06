Britney Spears' Fiancé Encouraging Her 'To Think About Performing Again' As Star's Team Preps Her For 'Difficult' Post-Conservatorship Life!

Britney Spears may not be raring to return to the stage just yet, but Sam Asghari is apparently trying to change that!

Now that the Toxic singer’s father Jamie has been suspended from his role as the conservator of her $60 million estate, fans have been wondering if this means the pop princess is considering performing once again. After all, the superstar previously said she wouldn’t perform again until her poppa’s removal.

Well, we’ve got good news and bad news. The bad news? Turns out, Britney isn’t entertaining a career comeback just yet. A source told People:

“It seems she’s just not ready.”

But here’s the good news: her fiancé “has encouraged her to think about performing again,” according to the insider! The confidant added:

“He is a great influence on Britney. When Sam is around, Britney’s days are very focused. Sam is very disciplined about working out and eating healthy. When she is alone, it’s hard for her to motivate herself.”

Sounds like they’re the perfect match! (Which, let’s be honest, we already knew.)

There’s no better time for Britney to have Sam in her corner, as the Grammy winner might soon have full control of her life again. Now that Jamie’s out of the picture, the 39-year-old’s attorney Mathew Rosengart is focused on “terminating the entire conservatorship” at the next court hearing on November 12.

In the meantime, Britney’s team is preparing her for a life without the conservatorship, which they fear might be “difficult” for the superstar after not being able to make her own decisions for over a decade. A separate source told People:

“[N]o one knows if she will be able to care for [herself] if the conservatorship is eliminated… It’s going to be difficult for her to create a whole new life after so many years of restrictions.”

While her team may be doubtful, however, Britney apparently isn’t. The source said she’s “very hopeful” of the future since her father was suspended last week, adding:

“Britney thinks everything will be totally different with Jamie out of her life.”

Despite Britney’s optimism, though, she still faces a pretty big hurdle: getting out of the legal arrangement without a mental health evaluation, which is typically required by the court before a conservatorship is terminated.

The insider said of Brit’s hesitance to get evaluated:

“She feels whatever she does, they’ll find a reason to fail her. She has zero trust in the process.”

Britney’s request to skip the evaluation isn’t “impossible,” according to forensic psychiatrist Dr. Rebecca Crandall (who’s not involved with the case), but the shrink noted she’ll likely have to “show up in front of the judge and be able to document and prove she’s been clothing, feeding and sheltering herself for a while.”

Sounds like the songstress still has a bit to go before she’s even ready to think about performing again, but with Sam by her side, we’re sure momma will get through it!

Do U agree, Perezcious readers?

