Inside Kim Kardashian's Kanye-Free Valentine's Day Plans!

Kim Kardashian West is doing her own thing this Valentine’s Day… and it means she’s just one step closer to (officially) kicking Kanye West to the curb.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is set to spend the romantic holiday, which falls on Sunday, alone with her four children, according to a source who spoke to People about the matter.

In fact, at this point, the 40-year-old mom “maintains little contact” with the father of her children, having pretty much entirely removed him from her life, according to this insider. From the sound of things, it doesn’t appear as though that’ll change any time soon, either.

The source revealed more about Kim’s Valentine’s Day plans (below), while all but putting the finishing touches on her relationship with the Chicago-born recording artist and producer:

“Kim is great. She has a Valentine’s Day celebration planned with her kids and family. She likes to make it special for the kids. She doesn’t have any contact with Kanye. It’s obvious that she is just focused on the future.”

Wow!

Of course, Kim and the 43-year-old one-time Presidential candidate share four children together — daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, who will be 2 years old in May — so Valentine’s Day will probably be a busy one for Kim. Fulfilling, too, though!

Divorce on the horizon…

All the insider info here about Valentine’s Day continues to perfectly track with every report we’ve published and every rumor and allegation we’ve thus far heard about the A-list couple’s demise and (soon-to-be-official) divorce.

Just earlier this month, a separate source spoke out about the duo’s increasingly-different life paths, echoing today’s insider info and sharing more:

“Kim and Kanye continue to live separate lives. They have no contact. [Kim] has a divorce plan in place and will file when she is ready … Her issues with Kanye are a big part of the final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

That should be particularly interesting to viewers.

The final season on cable — which premieres on E! March 18, just over a month from now — will likely put together a lot of the puzzle pieces as to what went wrong here. It may also mark the final demarcation point for the pair; People has previously reported it’s allegedly likely Kim will “officially file for divorce when the season has aired.”

However things go from here, it’s clear the writing is on the wall — for Valentine’s Day, for the final season of KUWTK, and for the ultimate demise of Kimye. Sad! Where do U stand on the end of this relationship, Perezcious readers? Heartbroken? Ready for ’em to move on?

