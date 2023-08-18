Britney Spears In 'Great Spirits' Despite EXTREMELY MESSY Sam Asghari Divorce

Britney Spears is not letting anything get her down!

The pop star may be in the beginning stages of a nasty divorce from her husband Sam Asghari, but she’s not letting the heartbreak get the best of her!

A source for People shed some light on how the singer has been holding up during this bitter breakup — and it sounds surprisingly good! On Friday, they revealed the 41-year-old is “in great spirits despite everything going on.” Wonderful!

That said, this doesn’t mean she isn’t having a hard time navigating the split. They acknowledged:

“Obviously it’s never an easy thing to go through, but she’s remaining positive and focusing on the future.”

The insider also pointed out the couple chose to “move on a few weeks ago,” so she has had some time to process this in private. When the aspiring actor submitted his divorce filing earlier this week, he listed July 28 as their date of separation and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason.

Numerous reports have claimed he had a much bigger reason for the split, though — as in there are rumors Britney cheated on him with a male household staff member! That said, sources on her side have denied the cheating allegations and instead pointed blame at the fitness trainer, who supposedly wasn’t giving her enough attention. One thing that seems to be consistent across most sources is that the pair’s marriage turned “toxic” in the last few months as they fought over “fundamental issues” in their relationship.

So, what has she been doing to stay busy through this? A lot, actually!

Thankfully, her career is on the rise and there’s a lot she can do to keep her mind preoccupied. First of all, she is nearing the release of her highly-anticipated memoir, The Woman In Me, which will be out in October.

She is also making new music! Her latest release, Mind Your Business, dropped last month with longtime collaborator Will.i.am. The year prior she worked with Elton John on Hold Me Closer. So, she’s been slowly working her way back into the music scene — and the new inspo from this breakup has her diving head-first into creating a new album! The insider continued:

“[She] is focused on her book release, has an upcoming writers’ camp and is getting songs from some big artists.”

A divorce record… juicy!! Also, music will likely play a big part in her book release, the source predicted:

“Ideally she would love to do a new record soon, and maybe a powerful song for the book’s release.”

That’s a great way to do promo! Especially since we doubt she’ll do a very extensive press tour, all things considered. But she has been reportedly weighing doing a sit-down televised interview with Oprah Winfrey, according to The US Sun. At this time, Britney has not addressed the divorce yet — but she has been active on social media and doesn’t seem to give a f**k about the controversy! Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

