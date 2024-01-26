Britney Spears' Old Song STEALS #1 From Justin Timberlake As Fans Troll His Comeback!

Justin Timberlake’s comeback isn’t going as planned…

The 42-year-old singer returned to music this week, dropping a new song called Selfish. Then he revealed plans to release his first album in nearly six years, Everything I Thought It Was, and even head out on a world tour. Justin has a lot going on right now with his comeback! But while the Mirrors artist hopes to dominate the charts with his music to kick off this new era, Britney Spears’ fans have other plans in mind…

When Justin’s song came out, they took it upon themselves to start to stream one of the pop sensation’s old songs — one that happens to have the exact same name: Selfish! For those who don’t know, the song was a bonus track from her 2011 album Femme Fatale. Listen (below):

It wasn’t one of the big hits to come off the project. But it is now!

More than a decade later, the song is battling it out on the charts with Justin’s brand new track! We’re not kidding! Her song is back on the iTunes charts. It’s reached No. 1 across different charts in different areas, including Armenia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Mexico, and Namibia.

And guess what? As of this writing, it just hit #1 on the US chart, too! Sorry, Justin. But what can we say? This is what happens when you piss off an entire fandom! And clearly fans are still upset over the bombshell memoir accusations based on this current situation! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below.

