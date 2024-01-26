Justin Timberlake Is Heading Out On A World Tour!

Justin Timberlake is hitting the road on a world tour!

Following the release of his new single and announcement of his upcoming album Everything I Thought It Was, the surprises from the 42-year-old singer were not over for fans just yet! JT appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday to announce he is “going on tour” again — appropriately called The Forget Tomorrow World Tour. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

The shows begin on April 29, 2024, in Vancouver, Canada, and end on July 9 in Lexington, Kentucky, with the Mirrors artist visiting major cities like Seattle, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, and New York City in between. So for now, the “world” tour is only in Canada and the United States. However, we have a feeling that he’ll announce another round of shows for fans abroad later this year. Don’t worry!

Justin is only abiding by his wife Jessica Biel’s rules after all! A source for The Sun previously claimed she only “gave her blessing” for him to go out on the road if he had a lot of breaks in between each leg of the tour and to make sure their family comes first:

“They don’t want to be apart from each other for months at a time, so he has constructed a schedule where he gets to go home to Jessica and the kids a lot.”

Also, considering Justin was caught cozying up to a younger actress when he was in New Orleans filming Palmer, can anyone blame Jessica for wanting to keep a strict schedule with this tour?!?! She definitely doesn’t want a repeat of what happened the last time they were apart for an extended period of time! We’ll see if the Trolls star will be on his best behavior during this tour!

