Royal Rift Going Strong! Prince Harry To Appear Virtually At Princess Diana Event -- Only AFTER Prince William Leaves!

Prince Harry and Prince William are still keeping their distance!

The estranged brothers are set to appear at the same event to honor their late mother Princess Diana — only they’re taking extreme measures to make sure they don’t cross paths at all! According to the Times of London on Wednesday, the siblings are set to appear separately at the Diana Legacy Award ceremony at the Science Museum in London on Thursday night. The Prince of Wales will arrive first and give an in-person speech and present 20 recipients with their awards before making his exit.

Related: Where Is Princess Catherine? Everything We Know So Far!

Kensington Palace confirmed the plans, telling the outlet that the 41-year-old (who will attend without Princess Catherine) will “meet key staff and supporters” of the award before the ceremony begins. A palace rep added:

“He will hear about the recipients’ work, make a short speech, and present Legacy Awards to this year’s winners.”

Only once Willy’s outta the building, his younger brother will be video-conferenced in from California where he’ll make a short speech and chat with the winners. Despite the fact the Spare author will be a virtual attendee, a spokesperson for the show told the Telegraph he’ll be a “key part” of the memorial, adding:

“He is scheduled to speak with the award recipients, virtually, on the evening of the awards to celebrate their accomplishments.”

Sooo their feud is so intense, they can’t be in a room (even virtually) at the same time!! But at least they’re both making an effort to support the ceremony. Dr. Tessy Ojo, chief executive of the Diana Award, told the Times:

“It’s a privilege to have the support of both the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex — particularly as we mark our 25th anniversary year.”

For those who don’t know, the Diana Awards take place every year, but the Legacy Award event only occurs every two years. It celebrates the achievements of 20 “exceptional young leaders who are inspiring the next generation to follow in Diana, Princess of Wales’s footsteps and make a positive difference to the world.” Last year, the event was held in Los Angeles, and while both brothers were involved, they didn’t attend in person and didn’t cross paths, either. So the org is used to keeping them separated at this point. LOLz!

It’ll be inneresting to see how they both handle their appearances. And particularly William, considering his family is in the spotlight amid concerns and conspiracy theories about Kate Middleton! Despite all the drama going on with his wife this week, he’s really ramped up his royal duties lately!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Share them all in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]