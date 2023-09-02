Britney Spears Reveals New Back Tattoo Amid Sam Asghari Divorce!

Britney Spears is rocking some new body art!

As she’s entering this new chapter in her life, the 41-year-old pop sensation took to Instagram on Friday to reveal that she got a brand new tattoo. Of what, you may ask? Britney got a red snake on her lower back! She gushed in the video as she danced around and looked at the camera with a big grin on her face:

“My new snake tattoo, guys. I’m so excited!”

The clip also showed the process, with the singer sitting backward on a chair while the artist inked the drawing on her back. She mentioned in the vid that “it doesn’t hurt that bad, actually.” You can see the new ink (below):

WOW!

The tattoo comes a couple of weeks after her husband Sam Asghari filed for divorce after more than a year of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason. Britney spoke out about the breakup shortly afterward, sharing how she “couldn’t take the pain anymore” when it came to their relationship:

“I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!! I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses. If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!!”

Clearly, she is not letting the divorce get her down. Reactions to the tattoo? Let us know in the comments below.

