Britney Spears Trying To Mend Relationship With Her Mother Lynne?

Hold up, what’s going on here?! An unexpected olive branch??

In a surprising new Instagram post on Monday, Britney Spears reached out to her estranged mom Lynne Spears and offered to meet up! But is this really a reconciliation? Or something super shady?

Alongside a close-up selfie, Brit discussed arriving in Mexico for her 41st birthday (which was earlier this month), sharing:

“Instagram doesn’t like posts of people revealing their bodies anymore so here’s a selfie of me in Mexico !!! Mom and Dad … I crossed the border and I made it !!! After no coffee for 15 years … Mom we can go have coffee together now !!! I’m treated as an equal … let’s have coffee and talk about it !!!”

Whoa!

An invite to coffee? Well, maybe. It’s unclear if the Toxic singer really wants to catch up with her mother or if she’s just teasing her. Ch-ch-check out the post and decide for yourself (below)!

Hmm.

If we had to place our bets, it seems likely the pop star was just throwing some shade. As Perezcious readers know, coffee has been a sore subject for the mother-daughter duo for a long time now. In a lengthy June post on the ‘gram, the performer clapped back at her mother for attempting to prove she was in touch with her while she was in a mental health facility against her will in 2019. The Hold Me Closer vocalist wasn’t having any of it, writing at the time:

“Did you also tell people how you hid coffee every single morning ??? Did you tell them every morning when I would try to find coffee there were no pictures of me up in the kitchen.”

And now she wants to meet up with her momma over coffee?? Yeah, we’re still very suspicious of this!

That said, the 67-year-old did issue a heartfelt apology in October, urging Britney to “unblock” her so they could “speak […] in person,” adding:

“Britney, deep down you know how much I love and miss you! I apologize for anything and everything that’s hurt you!”

So, maybe they’re both ready to reconcile?? Maybe coffee is the symbol they need to bond over? Welp, the Crossroads alum responded at the time by telling Lynne to “go f**k” herself, so we’re not so sure.

Of course, it wouldn’t be her first eyebrow-raising post as of late. Earlier this month, the Circus star also sent love to her sister, Jamie Lynne Spears, despite their ongoing feud. So, is Britney hoping to make amends by extending an olive branch to her estranged family members before the new year? Or are these just sarcastic disses? Sound OFF (below)!

