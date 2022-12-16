Sam Asghari Admits He Doesn't Like Britney Spears Posting Nude Photos!

Well. That answers that.

For the past year or so, Britney Spears has been expressing her new post-conservatorship freedom in a very specific way on social media, and we’re not talking about her length diatribes about her family. We are of course referring to the many, many topless and nude pics.

A couple years ago, seeing the Toxic singer in her birthday suit would have been shocking headline news — now it’s a staple of the morning Instagram scroll. But how does her husband feel about all the flesh she’s flashing?

Sam Asghari finally revealed what he really thinks on Thursday. On Brit’s latest carousel of risqué pics, some of her fans once again started speculating about the pop star’s mental health, whether she was being forced to post these, etc. Sam defended his wife, calling her “the only person in the world that gets bullied for posting things like this.” But tellingly, he added:

“I personally preferred she never posted these but who am I to control someone that’s been under a microscope and been controlled for most of her life.”

Hell yeah, Sam! Good for you!

See, this is how you express your opinion. He respectfully said straight-up that he’d rather she didn’t go nude all the time, butt he acknowledged he doesn’t own her. And neither do her judgiest faction of fans!

Inneresting that he isn’t into her showing off the goods tho, right? Hmm.

