Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Apologizes For 'Pain' Caused By Conservatorship, But...

Britney Spears is FINALLY getting what she’s wanted for a long time — an apology from her family! Well, sorta.

On Saturday, the pop star vulnerably opened up about the pain she has continued to suffer from even after her 13-year conservatorship was terminated last year. Before getting emotional in the caption, she shared a cartoon graphic reading:

“I’m not perfect but I’m me”

She then opened up about the tense situation with the rest of the Spears clan and why it may seem like she is unable to move on from her traumatic past based on her constant posts about the matter. Brit wrote:

“I can understand that my posts complaining about my past may seem consistent !!!! It must seem like I have an extremely hard time letting it all go … but for me the real problem to me is that my family to this day honestly have no conscious [sp] whatsoever and really believe in their minds they have done nothing wrong at all !!!! They could at least take responsibility for their actions and actually own up to the fact they hurt me!”

The 40-year-old singer noted how helpful it would be for her to hear a “genuine apology” from her father Jamie Spears, who was the main enforcer of her “abusive” conservatorship. But she also wants to hear from her mother Lynne Spears, who reportedly gave Jamie the idea to enact the legal restraint, as well as her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, who supposedly enabled the toxic situation. On why this would help her get past this trauma, she continued:

“For me just a genuine apology would help give me closure but it honestly blows my mind every day of my life even after what is known what they did to me, they still act as if that’s ok !!!! Their reaction it shows that I don’t have a family that values me or respects me …. AT ALL !!! That’s the hard part for me and as much as I loved them, it’s something that I’ll probably ever won’t be able to get over.”

Such a hard thing to grapple with, especially when the fam is involved! The songwriter then addressed fans who have blasted her for her inability to “get over” the drama, adding:

“When I post in those moments, I just want to speak from my heart cause it’s extremely hard for me and then I look back and I see how many people say get over it … I’m working on becoming stronger !!! Psss I’ve written 3 different versions of my book and had LOTS of therapy through the process … was it worth it ???? Not so sure … Here’s to a new day !!!”

Nobody should be dictating how fast Britney moves forward from this time in her life! Just another way people are still trying to control her! She clearly still has so much left to work through, too.

Surprisingly, the candid caption may have just gotten one family member to take a step in the right direction! On Sunday, Lynne actually responded to the request for an apology — but, as far as apologies go, it wasn’t the best one we’ve ever read… The mother wrote:

“I am soooo sorry for your pain! I have been sorry for years! I love you so much and miss you! Please unblock me so I can speak to you in person! Britney, deep down you know how much I love and miss you! I apologize for anything and everything that’s hurt you!”

Um, see what we mean? She’s sorry Britney’s feelings got hurt but not exactly sorry for anything she did (or didn’t) do! Kinda lame — and definitely not what Brit wanted! Check out the full interaction (below)!

So far, the Baby One More Time vocalist hasn’t responded to Lynne’s comment. We’ll have to wait and see if this gets them anywhere. It’s honestly not too different from what her mom’s said in the past, so we kind of doubt it’s enough for Britney to soften up. But what are your predictions?! Sound OFF (below)!

