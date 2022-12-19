Sorry, WHAT?? Kevin Federline & Jamie Spears Are Working On A Book About Fatherhood!

This is one self-help book we didn’t see coming!

In a shocking reveal on Sunday, journalist Daphne Barak for DailyMail.com’s Mail on Sunday announced Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline and her estranged father Jamie Spears are actively working on a book about fatherhood together. Yes, seriously!

According to the reporter (who spoke with both individuals in recent months), the pop star’s father and the former backup dancer “are now speaking to each other once again” following a rough patch in their relationship. Because of their rekindled connection, Jamie has “agreed to help” Kevin, with whom the Crazy singer shares sons Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, with his new book.

It’s definitely an interesting decision on several counts. For one thing, the writer noted how when she spoke to the boys, they missed their grandfather but didn’t appear to be on friendlier teams with him. They had a major falling out in September 2019 when Federline obtained a restraining order against the businessman after he allegedly abused Sean. While the 70-year-old never faced criminal charges for the incident, the protective order prevented him from seeing both his grandsons for three years.

In his first interview in years with the Daily Mail on Saturday, the controversial Louisiana native opened up about the torn family dynamic, saying:

“I miss my two boys really, really bad. I do. You know, we were very, very close. They were around that age where you could start having a good time with them. But they were developing a mind of their own. God makes things happen for a reason. I don’t know what that reason is but it’s been a tough three years without them. The family’s a mess. All we can do is keep praying.”

Elsewhere, he also claimed he “raised” the boys with Kevin, thus why he probably feels entitled to pitch in on the latter’s book. He added:

“My relationship with Kevin gave them a sense of peace, and of protection. Kevin will tell you this too — it was us who raised the kids. I just did what I was supposed to do, or felt like I needed to do. I didn’t make any decisions on my own — the team of people were me and my associate, and Kevin. We could all take the kids to the doctor, and to school. At that time Kevin had a lot going on. And the conservatorship made sure the boys never left that house without security. They didn’t go to school one day without lunch.”

And yet, the doting grandfather has not only been accused of harming his grandson but, of course, he’s been slammed with dozens of allegations for his alleged treatment of Britney. Sigh…

From 2008 until 2021, Jamie was infamously in charge of his daughter’s 13-year conservatorship — meaning he had control of her personal, medical, and financial matters. He’s been highly criticized by the performer and her legion of fans for allegedly mistreating her during this tumultuous time, but he has continued to deny any wrongdoing. Still, it’s definitely unexpected to hear he’s planning to help share parenting advice when he admittedly thinks his family is a “mess” right now! Like, what?! At least wait until everyone’s on better terms (if the day ever comes…).

For now, it sure sounds like the Spears family is gearing up for a battle of the books! As we know, Britney has been hard at work on her explosive tell-all over the last year. Her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, also released a heated memoir, Things I Should Have Said, earlier this year, which stirred up its own bit of controversy. Thoughts? What do U think about this upcoming book? Let us know (below)!

