Britney Spears Writes Open Letter To Zoey 101 Actress Alexa Nikolas Who Said She Yelled At Her On Set

Britney Spears has regret over her past actions towards Alexa Nikolas.

In case you don’t recall, Jamie Lynn Spears revealed in her memoir Things I Should Have Said that the 40-year-old singer stormed the Zoey 101 set and threatened Alexa’s career for allegedly bullying her younger sister. The Sweet Magnolias star wrote:

“A few days later, a very pregnant Britney came to the set to visit. … Britney didn’t waste any time getting to the point. ‘Are you making fun of my sister? Telling lies and spreading rumors? You shouldn’t do that!’ Britney told her that she wouldn’t keep jobs if she continued to treat people that way.”

However, Alexa denied the bullying allegations – and Britney even supported the 30-year-old at the time by calling out Jamie Lynn for lying in February. Fast forward to now, the Walking Dead alum has been speaking out about the horrific bullying and disturbing experiences she had with Dan Schneider while she starred on the Nickelodeon series in several podcast interviews.

Related: Britney Insists Shady Post Was NOT About Selena Gomez!

Most recently, she even recounted the situation with Britney on the Vulnerable podcast with host Christy Carlson Romano, saying that a talent coordinator told her and her mom that he was taking her to hair and makeup when he was actually dragging Alexa to speak with Britney. She recalled:

“It wasn’t OK because I was a 12, 13-year-old. But in retrospect, knowing the dynamic that was in place for her, of course, that’s what ended up happening. And like oh my God, poor Britney. She is in a horrible situation there. And she was like eight months pregnant, so she was hormonal, too. And I remember she was rubbing her belly while she was yelling, and it was like she was trying to calm herself. And you could just tell, it was very unhinged in a way that felt… like someone was manipulating her.”

The confrontation left Alexa completely upset, to the point where she was crying, vomiting, and even sitting “in the fetal position” when she got back to her trailer. You can hear the entire story (below):

While Alexa previously shared that the pop sensation apologized for the incident privately, it looks like Britney watched Alexa open up about her horrible experiences as a child actor and took a moment on Thursday to publicly address their past encounter via Twitter. Without mentioning Alexa by name, she wrote:

“It broke my heart to see your interview about your experience in the business. … Hollywood is a place of dreams but let’s be honest … on rare occasions do people come out years later and share the dark side !!! There are thousands of people with broken dreams and I am absolutely in awe of you raising awareness for the next generation on how to be protected … the one thing you said you wish you could have told your younger self is that you wish you could have known you could have just walked away !!! Countless times I did the same thing and I took the abuse … it’s nice to know I’m not the only one who had felt that way.”

The Toxic artist added:

“I know it’s 15 years later what you are sharing but trust me … I know it still matters !!! Although I have apologized to you personally just by ‘instinct’ my heart at the time didn’t know how incredibly good my family was with the ACTING LANGUAGE !!!”

Britney then recounted her side of what happened that day, saying:

“Just imagine … me visiting my little sister on her set, last day of shooting, bringing Sprinkles cupcakes … 9 months pregnant, hormones raging like hell and the assistant director Ian witnessing Jamie Lynn running to me, placing her hands on my knees while I’m sitting down, her sobbing telling me she’s being bullied on set !!! The assistant director and my mom included in the room were just silent !!! My sister was literally like my daughter growing up … so I apologize for my ignorance for yelling at you when I obviously had no idea what was really going on !!!”

Britney noted that her mom Lynn Spears “should have immediately stepped in and took over the situation.” She then concluded the lengthy message with another apology and suggestion, saying:

“The way you spoke gave me strength and inspiration but I do write you this message today because I am sorry for ever hurting your feelings !!! You should tell Nickelodeon to kiss your a** !!!”

Shortly after the post, Alexa hopped in the comments section to thank Britney for the heartfelt response:

“Love you so much. Seriously I’m crying. Thank you. SO much. This type of kindness right now is making me melt. You deserve the best in this world. You are my biggest inspiration and honestly always have been.”

Love you so much. Seriously I’m crying. Thank you. SO much. This type of kindness right now is making me melt. You deserve the best in this world. You are my biggest inspiration and honestly always have been. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Alexa Nikolas (@alexanikolas__) November 3, 2022

We love to see Britney and Alexa mend the fences all these years later! Reactions to the apology letter, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Christy Carlson Romano/YouTube, WENN]