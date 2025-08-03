Brooke Hogan’s Husband Reveals The REAL Reason She Was Estranged From Hulk Before His Death

Brooke and Hulk Hogan’s estrangement went WAY deeper than his marriage with Sky Daily.

On Saturday, Brooke’s husband Steven Oleksy spoke with People about why she and her dad just couldn’t see eye-to-eye over the past few years. And no, it actually “had nothing to do with his new wife”! Steven told the outlet:

“My wife will say it — it had nothing to do with his new wife. It had to do with the way he treated [Brooke].”

He specifically cited the WWE legend’s many controversies over the years, including the leaked audio recordings in which he used racial slurs while talking about Brooke’s ex-boyfriend. Steven said the situation had “really taken a toll on her” but that she still “loved her dad very, very much.”

Fast forward to when Brooke and Steven tied the knot in 2022 — Hulk refused to walk her down the aisle or even attend the wedding at all! Steven recalled Hulk telling his daughter her “doesn’t do weddings or funerals anymore.” Even though he got married a year later! But that’s neither her nor there…

Steven said that because of a “series of phone calls” between the dad and daughter, “there were some things said, and a lot of mistruths.” And that was what ultimately severed their connection.

However, Steven himself has “remained in contact with members of her family to try to keep that door open and understand if I should protect my wife or try to mend the relationship.” But “each and every conversation” HE had with his father-in-law over the past two years has led him “further to protect my family and my wife at all costs.”

Yeesh…

He said it was “challenging” to try and maintain a relationship with Hulk over the past two years but is glad he got to “experience the love my wife had for her dad and entire family every day.” He told the outlet:

“With that love comes heartache and comes many challenges that she’s faced in the public and that she still faces today because of others’ actions. At the end of the day, knowing how much she loves everybody in her family, I always try to support decisions that she made, and I always tried to support the relationships that she envisioned.”

Now, the married couple are just focusing on their own family and friends:

“We believe family is created, and through these trying times, great people have come into our life or come back into our life, and it’s brought us some great relationships and a great support system that we look at as family.”

The 39-year-old left off:

“I’m looking forward to getting back and shifting our focus on our own family, and just taking the lessons that we’ve learned through these situations and just incorporating them into our own family and making sure that our son and daughter feel the love that we have for them each and every day.”

