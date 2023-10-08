Bruno Mars’ Tel Aviv Concert Canceled As He Safely Escapes Israel Amid Deadly Attacks

Bruno Mars is leaving Israel.

On Saturday, concert organizer Live Nation Israel took to Instagram to announce that the Locked Out of Heaven singer, who celebrated his 38th birthday on Sunday, could not move forward with his Tel Aviv concert in HaYarkon Park following the deadly attacks in Israel earlier that morning. They shared in a statement translated from Hebrew:

“Bruno Mars concert scheduled to take place tonight is cancelled (sic). All ticket purchases to the show will receive an automatic refund to the credit card through which the purchase was made.”

According to The Times of Israel, later in the evening, the official IG account for Good Evening with Guy Pines shared a Story pic of the Talking to the Moon singer at the Ben Gurion International Airport, noting:

“To your question, after the cancellation of the show due to the war, Bruno Mars left Israel today at 2 in the afternoon together with 60 crew members. He flew to Athens and from there will head to Qatar to continue his tour.”

Thank goodness he’s safe! On Wednesday, Bruno performed to a crowd of 60,000 people at HaYarkon Park. See (below):

As you may have heard, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared they are “at war” with Hamas following an escalation in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with Saturday morning’s attack.

We’re glad the concert was canceled and Bruno has made it out safely. Share your thoughts in the comments down below.

