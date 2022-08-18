'Delete That!' Kim Kardashian Embarrasses The EFF Out Of North West In New Video -- WATCH!!

Kim Kardashian was feelin’ herself — but her eldest was NOT having it!

In a hilarious new Instagram video posted on Thursday, Kimmy Kakes shared what an everyday car ride looks like in her family — and it turns out it includes a rollercoaster of emotions! In the video, Kim sat in the front seat of a fancy Lamborghini while showing off her kiddo North West and Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughter Penelope Disick in the backseat.

It’s no secret Kim loves to jam out to music with her kiddos. The girls were blasting Versace on the Floor by Bruno Mars — and the 41-year-old even encouraged the little ones to let loose, saying:

“Sing it, girls!”

So cute!

Unfortunately, North wasn’t so thrilled when her momma decided to test out her lip-syncing skills. Focusing the camera on herself while a devil horn filter added some spunk to her image, Kim began to sing and dance in her seat. North just could not handle it. Mortified, the 9-year-old yelled:

“Mom! Mom, stop!! Mom, please delete that!”

LOLz!! Kim didn’t seem to mind one bit as she kept recording with a big smile on her face! And Penelope was just as happy to watch the chaos go down as she laughed along, too. Gotta love it! Ch-ch-check out the funny moment (below)!

Can you imagine getting embarrassed by Kim Kardashian?! North doesn’t even realize how cool her mom is! We guess no one is cool to their kids…

Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram]