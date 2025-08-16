Bryan Kohberger Looked Up More Than 20 Serial Killers After Idaho Murders -- Chilling New Details!

Bryan Kohberger had serial killers on the brain in the weeks after he brutally murdered the four University of Idaho students.

The former criminology student stabbed to death Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin at their home in Moscow, Idaho, on November 13, 2022. In the time that followed, Kohberger tried to erase any evidence tying him to the crime, such as erasing his purchase history for the murder weapon on Amazon. However, he was sloppy, making big mistakes that resulted in his arrest. And with him behind bars for life now, investigators are revealing everything they found on him. The latest details are chilling…

Speaking to People on Thursday, digital forensics expert Heather Barnhart and her team assisted the Latah County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office in the case by searching for any clues on Kohberger’s cell phone and hard drive. While there was barely anything left on the devices once they got hold of them, her team managed to find not only nude pictures of other women, but also things he had looked up and downloaded in the weeks after the murders. Barnhart said:

“People think if they download things while their browser is in incognito mode it stays private, but it does not.”

According to Barnhart, Kohberger appeared to know that and wiped his desktop and hard drive of all downloads during his last few weeks of freedom. But he forgot to clear one thing — his Android. What her team discovered is that he searched and downloaded information on a ton of serial killers! WTF!

Barnhart shared that it began on November 19 — one week after the murders. He downloaded information about Danny Rolling, also known as The Gainesville Ripper. It appears Kohberger took inspiration from Rolling, as the Idaho murders are almost copycats of the ones the serial killer carried out in 1990.

Rolling murdered five college students – four women and one man – after breaking into their homes through the sliding glass doors. If you’ve followed the Idaho murders, you know that Kohberger killed four college students – three women and one man – by also breaking into their house via the sliding glass door. They both stabbed their victims to death with a KA-BAR knife.

So chilling!

The difference in the case is that Rolling sexually assaulted his victims either before or after killing them. Prosecutors said there was no evidence Kohberger sexually assaulted his four victims. And unlike Kohberger, Rolling was executed for his crimes.

But that wasn’t the end of his searches. Barnhart said that on Christmas day, he downloaded information on more than 20 serial killers! What! In addition to Rolling, she found he looked up: Betty Lou Beets, Randy Kraft, William Lee, Cody Neal, Joel Rifkin, Ted Bundy, Altemio Sanchez, Glen Rogers, Cary Stayner, John Wayne Gacy, Harvey Glatman, Paul Bernardo, Rodney Alcala, Robert Hansen, Gary Ridgeway, David Parker Ray, Cleophus Prince, Ed Kemper, and Dennis Rader.

We do not want to even think about why he was looking at all these serial killers…

Barnhart also said that Kohberger kept up with the case in the weeks after the murders, downloading the Moscow Police Department updates nine times between November 26 and December 28 of 2022. He downloaded four different versions of the update on December 28, which was three days before his arrest.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

