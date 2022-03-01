Rodeo Rescue! Watch As A Dad Puts Himself In Harm's Way After His Son Falls Off Bull!

Some parents really will do anything for their kids, and this video is proof!

A dad is now being labeled a hero after he protected his son during a rodeo mishap! Cody Hooks, a Louisiana-based bull rider (not pictured above), was bucked from the back of a bull during a rodeo in Belton, Texas pretty quickly after entering the ring last month. As he lay motionless on the ground, handlers attempted to contain the animal, but the creature was way too riled up, putting the rider in danger.

Just before the bull made a beeline for Hooks, his father, Landis Hooks, dove onto the ground and covered his son with his body, holding close to his head to protect him. The bull ended up charging into them, but it appears that the dad’s fast actions helped the situation from turning more disastrous!

While posting the now-viral video on Instagram, Cody reflected:

“Not one to post falling off, but big thanks to my dad @hooks.landis and the bullfighters last night in Belton, Tx could’ve been a hella lot worse. #blessed”

Seriously! Take a look at the shocking video (below):

Whoa! What an amazing dad! We hope that everyone involved stayed safe during the scary encounter. Thoughts?!

[Image via Netflix/YouTube]