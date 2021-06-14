Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Just Got 30 HOURS Of Tattoo Work In 3 Days! See The Result!

Dwayne Johnson never does anything halfway.

Whether it comes to making movies, working out, or getting tattoos, The Rock is an all-or-nothing kind of guy. But this particular tattoo session would test the patience of even the most determined and single-minded individual!

On Saturday, the actor shared pics of his latest body art, the newest version of the Brahma Bull on his upper arm, with the caption:

“Evolution of the Bull tattoo is almost complete. Day 2 and inking over 25 hours so far with my brother and hyper-realistic specialist @yomicoart in my basement. Yomico’s masterful in his skill and we’ve spent many months (almost a year thru Covid) collaborating on details and story that the tattoo will represent. Almost done and almost time to break out the tequila”

Wow! Reminder: this is what the Brahma Bull used to look like when it was just a Brahma Calf.

That’s a lot of growth! Bigger arm, more ink we guess…

The next day, he added:

“Day 3 and we’re almost finished.

Close to 30 hrs of tattooing (pretty challenging as my whole upper arm and shoulder wasn’t a blank canvas but rather enhancing and adding to what was already there so the level of detail, precision and specific color for my skin takes a lot of time) with my brother @yomicoart. He’s a master of hyper-realistic art and a great collaborator with me as we took months to fine tune the story and information this tattoo has to tell.”

TBH, it’s hard for us to tell the difference between Day 2 and Day 3… that’s some VERY minute detail they’re adding!

The artist himself, Yomico Moreno, wrote on his own page:

“Close to a year since we first made contact and begun talking about this collaboration and working together, which without a doubt had many challenges. Soon you will know the story behind these days. Thank you @therock for the trust”

Wow! That is some labor-intensive tattooing, but it does look pretty rad. Can’t wait to see the fully-completed result… that is, if there ever is one.

It’s possible, just like The Rock’s ever-evolving physique, getting buffer and buffer every year, that Brahma Bull will continue to grow and change as well.

What do YOU think of the new and improved ink??

