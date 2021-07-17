Caitlyn Jenner Comes Under Fire After Flying Into Australia To Film Celebrity Big Brother Despite COVID-19 Restrictions

Caitlyn Jenner is in hot water for traveling into Australia for a television show while the country faces strict COVID-19 travel restrictions!

Although California’s election to recall current governor Gavin Newsom is just two months away, the 71-year-old personality had no problems putting her gubernatorial campaign somewhat on pause. According to The Advertiser, Caitlyn landed in Sydney, Australia, this week to quarantine for two weeks before filming for the new season of Celebrity Big Brother begins.

Related: Caitlyn Jenner Faces NASTY Transphobic Attacks At CPAC!

While production has not confirmed her casting on the show, the outlet claimed Caitlyn will be paid around $372,500 for just an appearance. Sources also told TMZ that the former athlete plans to be in Australia for about three weeks, including the two required for quarantine.

On Friday, Caitlyn tweeted out that she decided to honor a “work commitment” she made before entering the political race, saying:

“I am honoring a work commitment that I had made prior to even deciding to run for governor. There is no pause at all on this race to save California! My campaign team is in full operation, as am I. I am in this race to win for California because it is worth fighting for. I have not paused my campaign at all. I am preparing to launch a multi-week bus tour across California.”

Why she would even fly across the world so close to a major state event is a sort of mind-boggling! However, that’s not what most people are focused on. Many are actually enraged over Caitlyn seemingly receiving special treatment, while thousands of locals have been left stranded due to the country’s tough coronavirus travel guidelines. Nearly 34,000 Australians still remain overseas since only 3,000 people are allowed to return to the area each week, ABC News reported. One person took issue with this situation on Twitter, saying how “tens of thousands of Australians overseas can’t get back home.” They continued:

“I cannot. With the Australian arts sector decimated, why not cast some Australian celebs in BB?”

Another social media user commented:

“34000 Australians want to travel back to Australia but can’t. Meanwhile, Caitlyn Jenner flew into Australia yesterday for Big Brother. Am I missing something here? Two sets of rules for elites.”

And a third person also shared their experience while calling out Caitlyn:

“My wife’s flight home to Australia was canceled today due to the arrival caps but nice to see Caitlyn Jenner (who’s supposedly running for governor of California) managed to get into Sydney to appear on Big Brother.”

Trust us when we say most of the other tweets were similar to these! And we cannot blame them for their outrage, as it certainly does not sound fair! What are your thoughts on the matter, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon]