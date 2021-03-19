Kris & Caitlyn Jenner BOTH Speak Out About Kimye Divorce And Tease Whether You'll See It On KUWTK Finale!

Both Kris Jenner and her ex, Caitlyn Jenner, have now spoken out!

About Kim Kardashian‘s ongoing divorce from Kanye West, that is…

In fact, the timing here is pretty interesting, because both Kris and Caitlyn had surprisingly similar things to say about the divorce! And they also both touched on whether fans would ever get to watch the whole thing play out on this upcoming final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which premieres on Thursday night.

Related: Drake Has Been Sliding Into Kim’s DMs, Apparently! Already, Though?!?!

First, the biz mogul momager.

Kris appeared on the Kyle and Jackie O Show down in Australia this week for a phone interview, and predictably, she got grilled about Kim’s split from the Chicago rapper and how much it might play into this season’s events on the show.

Never one to just come right out and say it, Kris teased the possible storyline (below):

“You might. I don’t know what they have decided on in the finale, as we haven’t even seen the first show yet. I’m sure they’re putting some final touches. But I think it’s just a private time — Kim wanted to deal with this with her own family in her own time, so when she feels like it I’m sure she’ll say what she needs to say.”

Uh-huh.

Look at her trying to play coy, saying “I don’t know what they have decided.” Riiiiight…

Sure, Jan Kris!

She absolutely knows whether they are going to show Kimye’s divorce on screen. It’s the super-momager’s job to know stuff like that! Plus, judging by her last cryptic line about how Kim will “say what she needs to say,” something tells us we will absolutely hear the 40-year-old makeup mogul’s side of her split before too long.

Just saying!!

Related: Kanye West Is Reportedly Worth BILLIONS As He Prepares To Exit Kimye Marriage!

On a more serious note, though, Kris also did expand a bit on how Kim is handling divorce and her new single life, along with co-parenting and all the stuff that comes with having an ex-husband.

To that end, the family matriarch revealed (below):

“Well, I think it’s always going to be hard anytime [there’s a divorce]. There’s a lot of kids, and Kim and Kanye. The good thing about our family is that we are there for each other and supportive, so all I want is for those two kids to be happy. I think we all want that for our families, just to be able to have the love and appreciation of one another, and that everyone’s OK. That’s what you want as a mom.”

Say what you will about the KarJenner fam, but they sure do circle the wagons and support each other when the time comes for it!

Caitlyn Speaks, Too!

The more KarJenners, the better, apparently!

The 71-year-old Caitlyn spoke to Access Hollywood on Thursday ahead of the evening’s season premiere of KUWTK, and she had similar things to say about Kim and the divorce. Caitlyn was a little bit more cryptic about what fans might see on TV this season, though, revealing (below):

“I love Kimberly. Honestly, I love Kanye. I have had a very good relationship with Kanye. I wish them both nothing but the best. But, as far as speaking about that, that is their story to tell, not mine. And I think you might learn some things in the final episode, I wouldn’t be surprised — although I haven’t seen the show, but I do remember shooting scenes. And yeah, I think it should be pretty interesting.”

Wait, so, according to Caitlyn, she “wouldn’t be surprised,” and she remembers “shooting scenes”??? Ummm… !!!

Yeah, that sounds “pretty interesting,” indeed!

Really, though, what do U make of Kris’ and Caitlyn’s comments about the Kimye divorce, Perezcious readers? More and more, it seems like this last season of KUWTK will truly be one to remember…

Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Nicky Nelson/C.Smith/WENN/Instar]