TikTok Star Caitlyn Loane Dead At 19 -- Watch Her Haunting Final Video

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Sad news from TikTok.

TikTok star Caitlyn Loane has died by suicide at the age of 19. The young social media celeb had grown her following by highlighting her career as a farmer in Australia; her account was dedicated to “Promoting Women in Agriculture.” Caitlyn had over 51,000 followers, and her videos showcasing her family’s Tasmanian farm often reached hundreds of thousands of views.

Caitlyn’s father Phillip Loane told local outlet The Mercury (via DailyMail.com):

“Words can’t describe our loss. … She was a lovely, crazy young woman who was an invaluable member of our family.”

Her mother Richele said her daughter “was so talented and she loved mentoring younger people,” and will be remembered for her “nurturing and caring nature.” She reflected:

“Her smile lit up the room. … She wasn’t afraid to get her hands dirty — in some photos she has mud up to her knees.”

In a video from February with over 300k views, Caitlyn offered to “introduce [herself] a bit better” to followers. She explained how she fostered her passion for agriculture:

“Farming has been in my family for generations and generations. It’s not only that I’m meant to be here, but I really want to be here. When I was 17 I told my parents I got a new job, and we live in Tasmania, it couldn’t have been far away. But when they asked where I was going I told them I was going to the Northern Territory to work on a cattle station. … To my surprise, I really loved the lifestyle over there and being so isolated, because it was a great way to save money. … And I tell you, it was the first time I thought myself of somewhat capable.”

Her most-watched videos depicted everyday tasks on the farm, like marking lambs, or the extraordinary results from her garden.

In her final video posted last month, which has more than 180k views, Caitlyn joined in on a trend, lipsyncing to the audio:

“How far would you drive for the girl of your dreams?”

In the caption, she wrote:

“What about to Tasmania?”

The video has become a haunting reminder of a personality many had grown to adore.

In the comments on the video, fans mourned her loss, writing:

“Sad day for Tassie TikTok. Your bright light will be missed. Rip.” “Rest in peace, beautiful. You were too good for this world.” “Rest in Peace girl, you did tassie proud ” “This is so sad bless you Caitlyn you always made me smile now Rest in Peace” “#forever19 your smile put a lot of smiles on other people’s faces, I hope you’re at peace now gorgeous ” “I would have swam to Tassie for a talk about how important you are sending to those grieving.”

What a devastating loss. Caitlyn undoubtedly did Tasmania proud by highlighting her unique lifestyle. We will be keeping her and her family in our thoughts. RIP.

If you or someone you know may be struggling with self-harm or suicidal thoughts, you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) any time day or night, or chat online.

