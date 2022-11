Calum Scott picked up where Sam Smith left off with emotional, power balladry and is running!

Few are doing this as well as he has been!

Boys On The Street is one of the best songs he’s ever released!

You don’t have to be gay or have a queer child to appreciate the honesty of these lyrics or the beauty of this piano confessional.

Exquisite! Powerful!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE for more music from Calum Scott!