Quote Of The Day!

“It’s me sitting with this feeling of understanding that I feel really confused as a 26-year-old… I really felt I was in love with this person. Now I feel kind of lonely and small and weird, but at the same time, I’m an adult and I feel so strong in other areas of my life, but not this one.”

— Camila Cabello telling PussPuss about the inspiration for her new album — which appears to be how she felt after her Shawn Mendes breakup!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]