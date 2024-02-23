Taylor Swift Finally Returning To The Met Gala This Year? See The Evidence!

Um… is Taylor Swift FINALLY returning to the Met Gala?!

No confirmation has yet come from Tay Tay’s crew or the Met Museum themselves, but Swifties think they have connected all the dots on this mystery! But first, how about a little trip down memory lane? Everyone remembers the 34-year-old’s ICONIC “bleachella” moment at the 2016 Met Gala — but did y’all realize that’s the last one she attended?! Yeah! The one where she and Tom Hiddleston met, famously impressing one another on the dance floor!

That’s not all that happened that fateful night, though! According to the famous bridge in the singer’s hit Dress from her Reputation album, she met her future ex Joe Alwyn that night, too:

“Flashback when you met me / your buzzcut and my hair bleached”

So eventful! So with her new man Travis Kelce on her arm after the presumably very messy ending of her last relationship — PLUS the imminent announcement of Reputation (Taylor’s Version) — what better time to return to the Met Gala with a brand new outlook?! And look???

The first piece of evidence is an obvious one. Since the pop star is currently on her worldwide Eras Tour, she would need a break from performing to attend the Super Bowl of Fashion on May 6. Which, according to her schedule, she does have a little break in time for the gala! She’s got a gap from March’s final show in Singapore until a performance in Paris May 9! Plenty of blank space!

Also of note? Trav may be a footballer, but the man loves his fashion, too! He’s always showing off designer fits when showing up for games — the louder the statement the better!

Super Bowl 2020: Look out for Chiefs star Travis Kelce's game-day outfit https://t.co/cvYBNqGbNr pic.twitter.com/36S1ORyCaK — New York Post (@nypost) January 27, 2020

Then, of course, there’s an even bigger hint… in the form of her longtime stylist Joseph Cassell following the official Met Gala account on Instagram! Ooh! Not only that, his follow comes directly after a list of rumored celeb attendees dropped that featured T-Swizzle’s name — along with Zendaya, Margot Robbie, Jenna Ortega, her friend Lana Del Rey, and her enemy Kim Kardashian! Could it be she’ll be there rubbing elbows with… well, most of them??

What do U think, Perezcious readers? We mean, Taylor has definitely been a lot more comfortable in the public eye and attending events lately. Do U think she’s going to hit up the Met Gala this year? Let us know (below).

